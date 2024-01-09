Basilica priest responds to Sinulog Tiktok trend

THOSE planning to participate in the viral Sinulog trend on the video-sharing platform TikTok should think twice before hopping on it.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, Fr. John Ion Miranda, one of the Augustinian friars from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, called on the faithful to always assess the appropriateness of an action, particularly when incorporating materials with religious value.

Recently, several TikTok videos have circulated online, featuring users dancing modern dance moves to the beat of the Sinulog.

A TikTok user under the handle @apollonelmida made a tutorial video on how to dance to the new Sinulog trend.

The user addressed criticism in the comment section of the post and said the Sto. Niño is a kid and loves to have fun, saying “[Snr.] Sto. Niño was a kid and he was so laagan (wanderer), kulit (mischievous), joyful or happy kid.”

However, the user has since deleted the video, but many other users have followed the steps and created their own videos.

Miranda said this incident is somewhat the same case as that of a Binibining Pilipinas bet who donned a Sto. Niño costume resembling the vestment of the holy image of Señor Sto. Niño, which also drew flak online.

“That is our reminder. Like we are wearing Sto. Niño but is it appropriate for our activities? If we are to ask, how about those wearing the costume? Well, it is appropriate because they are celebrating faith and they are at the Church,” he said.

Traditional Sinulog

Miranda added that in the Church, they promote maintaining the traditional dance steps when dancing the Sinulog beat, saying there is a historicity and context to why it has become a tradition.

He said the traditional dance should be preserved as it is an expression of faith as well.

Miranda said self-assessment resonates with the need for individuals to reflect on the impact their online participation may have on the sanctity of the celebration.

Miranda urged those participating in the trend to be mindful of their actions, especially with the upcoming Fiesta Señor celebration.

“In the celebration of Fiesta Señor, we focus more on Christ and let us remember the appropriateness of our action,” he said.

The Fiesta Señor, deeply rooted in religious traditions, is an annual event celebrated in Cebu to honor the Holy Child Jesus.

While social media platforms provide an avenue for creative expression, Miranda’s concerns shed light on the delicate balance between online trends and preserving the sacred nature of cultural and religious festivities.