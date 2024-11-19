Basilica: Shorter route for solemn foot procession

THE solemn foot procession for the Fiesta Señor in January 2025 will follow a shorter route, covering 5.7 kilometers, due to ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) construction.

The new route, shorter than 2024’s 6.44 kilometers, was announced by Augustinian priests at the Basilic Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, a member of the 460th Fiesta Señor Executive Committee, said the Basilica has reached out to the Cebu City Government to coordinate with the CBRT project’s management team.

Miranda said they hope the CBRT construction along Osmeña Blvd. will be completed before Dec.16, in time for the Misa de Gallo activities, which also mark the start of their Fiesta Señor activity simulations.

Pre-fiesta activities will start on Jan. 3, with visits by the pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño to penitentiary centers and hospitals.

The Fiesta Señor, themed “Santo Niño: Hope of the Pilgrim Church,” will officially start on Jan. 9, with the Penitential Walk with Jesus starting at 4 a.m. from Fuente Osmeña Rotunda to the Basilica in downtown Cebu City.

The route covers 2.1 kilometers.

The same route and distance will apply to the Penitential Walk with Mary on Jan. 17.

Both processions will have an assembly time of 3 a.m.

The solemn foot procession is scheduled for Jan. 18, the eve of Fiesta Señor. It will start and end at the Basilica, passing through Osmeña Blvd., Gen. Maxilom Ave., Imus Ave., and MJ Cuenco Ave.

Other events include the seaborne procession, commemorations of the first mass, first baptism, and first wedding.

The Fiesta Señor will conclude with the Hubo mass, which will be held at 4 a.m. on Jan. 24.

The Basilica said it will implement crowd control measures, including a 5,000-person capacity inside, a dress code for attendees, and a ban on backpacks and large bags to ensure safety and order. / CAV