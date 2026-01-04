Basilica urges modesty for 461st Fiesta Señor

AS THE 461st Fiesta Señor begins, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu has reminded devotees to observe safety, security and dress code guidelines, including restrictions on large bags and camping chairs.

In a series of public advisories released on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, church authorities reiterated the following protocols for proper attire and conduct within the Basilica:

Dress code policy

The Augustinian Friars urge devotees to wear modest attire to respect the sacredness of the shrine.

Prohibited Clothing:

• Spaghetti straps, tube tops and tank tops

• Sleeveless tops or plunging necklines

• Racerbacks and bareback tops

• Sandos and crop tops

• Short skirts, ripped jeans and shorts (of any kind)

• See-through clothing or sheer shawls

• Caps or hats (when inside the church)

Allowed Clothing:

• Collared blouses or tops with sleeves

• Knee-length dresses with sleeves

• Knee-length skirts

• Polo shirts or collared shirts

• Standard T-shirts or long-sleeve shirts

• Jeans, slacks and wide-leg pants

• Office wear or smart casual attire

Safety and security measures

In accordance with Cebu City Police Office directives, large bags are discouraged within the Basilica premises to streamline security checks. Additionally, camping chairs are prohibited, though small folding stools are permitted.

The religious celebration officially commences with the Novena Masses starting Thursday, Jan. 8, leading up to the feast day. This year’s theme, “In Santo Niño We Are One,” emphasizes unity in Christ through faith and shared devotion. / DPC