Basketball, chess called off due to Uwan

THE National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has canceled its Season 101 events set for Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, as a precaution against typhoon Uwan.

Two basketball games scheduled at the Mall of Asia Arena were called off.

Defending champion Mapua University (5-5) was set to face Arellano University (3-6) in their second Group A matchup, while last year’s finalist De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde (6-4) was supposed to play Emilio Aguinaldo College (4-5) in Group B action. Mapua is coming off a narrow 78-73 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University last Friday, led by JC Recto and Yam Concepcion. Arellano aims to end its three-game skid.

The postponed second matchup was between Benilde and EAC, both aiming to recover from recent losses.

The NCAA also postponed the juniors’ basketball games and the chess tournament.

“In view of the forecasted unfavorable weather conditions, please be informed that the NCAA Basketball Games/Chess Tournament scheduled for Nov. 9 is hereby canceled,” the NCAA said in a memorandum dated Nov. 8.

“This decision has been made to prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, officials, and spectators. A new schedule for the affected games will be announced once conditions permit and coordination with the NCAA Management Committee has been finalized,” it added. / RSC