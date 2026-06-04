Basketball club in Pardo launches Draft League

THE Sir Knights Basketball Club is officially launching its highly anticipated Season 1 Draft League, with the curtains set to rise on June 27, 2026, at the RoadStar Gym in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City

The tournament is open to all members of the Sir Knights Ball Club.

Aside from pride and recreation, rewards await the players and registered teams. Cash prizes, trophies, medals, individual player awards (such as MVP), and special products from sponsors will be up for grabs.

According to the club management, the primary goal of this league is to give members the opportunity to build camaraderie, promote physical wellness, and sharpen their basketball talents through fair competition.

The deadline of registration is only until June 15, 2026.For more details and inquiries, please visit the official Facebook page of Sir Knights Basketball. / PR