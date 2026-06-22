Basketball star Kai Sotto, wife Rere Madrid set to become parents

FILIPINO basketball player Kai Sotto and his wife, actress Rere Madrid, have announced that they are expecting their first child.
Kai shared the news through an Instagram video on Monday, June 22, 2026, revealing the moment to their families and expressing how they had been keeping the news private as they prepared for the new chapter in their lives.
"For a while, we’ve been living in our own little world. Holding onto a secret that made every day feel like an adventure. Every moment, every plan, every quiet smile. It was all for you. And now, we finally get to share it. We're having a baby," he shared.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate garden wedding ceremony on May 27. (CLC)