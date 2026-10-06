Bast, Cebu United lead champions

BENTHEL Asia School of Technology (Bast), Cebu United FC and Warzhockz emerged among the major winners in the Cebu Seven-A-Side–Rhyker’s Cup 2026 Round 2 football tournament on Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Bast Green Lions claimed two youth titles, winning the Boys 18 and Boys 16 divisions, while Cebu United FC also secured multiple championships in the Girls 12, Girls 16 and Players 13 (P13) divisions.

Bast edged San Roque Football Club, 2-1, in the Boys 18 final on Saturday, with Forza FC Cebu settling for third place.

Ben Flanders was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Jake Flanders earned the Supreme Goal Keeper award. Frank Alvarado was recognized as Ultimate Defender and Bong Aller as Superb Coach.

Cebu United FC captured the Girls 12 crown after a 1-0 victory over Giuseppe FC. Razkals United FC finished third.

Zane Purisima was named MVP, with Carl Jane Espinosa winning Supreme Goal Keeper, Zofeya Sapitula taking Ultimate Defender and Bryan Eborla receiving the Superb Coach award.

Sugbu Calidad FC dominated the younger age divisions, winning both the P7 and P9 championships.

Sugbu Calidad FC defeated Marigondon Kickers for the P7 title, with CFC Academy finishing third. Althiano Armamento was named MVP, while Kyle Estrera, Sky Cabucos and Jolina Colon received the Supreme Goal Keeper, Ultimate Defender and Superb Coach awards, respectively.

In P9, Sugbu Calidad FC topped Makati FC, while CFC Academy-White placed third. Sean Devera was the division MVP, with Zac Brunidor, Vic Matthew Alfajardo and Aljohn Armamento earning the top individual awards.

Makati FC ruled the P11 division, followed by Ateneo Amare and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC). Clay Pedralba was named MVP, while Klay Oyao earned Supreme Goal Keeper, Austin Arong was recognized as Ultimate Defender and Hassan Mohammed received the Superb Coach award.

Cebu United-B won the P13 championship ahead of Legacy FC and Bast. Kirk Bantug was named MVP, with Elijah Novilla, Matty Baldoza and Benjamin Sanchez taking the Supreme Goal Keeper, Ultimate Defender and Superb Coach awards, respectively.

La Horse FC took the Soccer Moms title, with Royal United FC finishing runner-up and 4GP placing third.

Mailyn Lozano was named MVP, while Christy Sakan earned Supreme Goal Keeper, Carmel Dael was recognized as Ultimate Defender and Melan Bordalba received the Superb Coach award.

Sunday’s action saw Warzhockz edge Lapu-Lapu City FC, 1-0, in the Men’s Open final. Afro Titans finished third.

Pintho Kabulo was named MVP, while Jason Domagtoy, Lopito Tumulak Jr. and Edmar Galacio earned the Supreme Goal Keeper, Ultimate Defender and Superb Coach awards, respectively.

Royal United FC captured the Women’s Open championship, with San Roque FC taking second and Rainbow Squad-B third. Amber Villaflor was named MVP, while Lyka Bordin, Freia Colina and Aljohn Armamento received the other individual awards.

Bast completed its weekend double in the Boys 16 division, with Abellana National School finishing second and Cebu United-A third.

Eman Fajardo was named MVP, while KM Angkol, Kaiuz Otero and Warlloo Sabella respectively won the Supreme Goal Keeper, Ultimate Defender and Superb Coach awards.

Cebu United FC-B topped the Girls 16 division, followed by Indiana Aerospace University and Don Bosco-Liloan.

Ashley Baloria earned MVP honors, while Maria Asejo, Carla Aves and Sugar Ray Catalan took the Supreme Goal Keeper, Ultimate Defender and Superb Coach awards, respectively. / RICO B. RAMIREZ