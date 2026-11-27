THE 26th edition of the Aboitiz Football Cup will stage the Boys 16 and Boys 18 championship matches at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex on Nov. 28 and 30, 2026, respectively.

In the Boys 16 division, Benthel Asia School of Technology (BAST) takes on Don Bosco Technical College for the title on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m., while Abellana National School faces Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in the battle for third-place match at 11 a.m.

The Boys 18 championship game, meanwhile, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.

Benthel Asia School of Technology will go up against Don Bosco Liloan for the Boys 18 crown at 1 p.m. after the match for third place between Paref Springdale and Don Bosco Technical College at 11 a.m.

Both championship dates promise exciting action as the title contenders aim to cap their Aboitiz Football Cup campaigns on a high note and claim the coveted championship trophies. / RBR