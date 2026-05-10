Baste Duterte commends 2 Cebu lawmakers over VP Sara impeachment stance

TWO Cebu lawmakers were commended by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte during the Visayas expansion of the Reform Alliance for Accountability, Good Governance and Ethics (Rage) Coalition in Cebu for their stance on the impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte.

Speaking before supporters and coalition members at Casino Español de Cebu on Sunday, May 10, 2026, Duterte expressed gratitude to former Pablo John Garcia and Rachel Marguerite del Mar, known as Cutie del Mar.

Duterte thanked the 2 lawmakers for not supporting the first impeachment complaint filed in 2025 against Vice President Sara Duterte.

He also praised Garcia and Del Mar for what he described as listening to the sentiments of their constituents instead of yielding to political pressure.

Duterte made the remarks during the coalition’s Cebu gathering, which drew hundreds of Duterte supporters and allied groups from across the Visayas.

The event came ahead of Monday’s scheduled plenary deliberation and voting in the House of Representatives of the Philippines on another impeachment complaint involving the Vice President.

The Rage Coalition, led by Duterte, is composed of various civic organizations, grassroots groups, and political parties advocating accountability, governance reforms, and democratic protection. (CAV)