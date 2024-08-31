'Basura in a Bottle' now ounces change in Basak San Nicolas

“Like katung sauna, sa wala pag nag start ang ‘Basura in a Bottle,’ daghan gyud kong malabay nga basura. Sauna, one sack nako is three days, unya karon, one plastic bag kay one week,” said Sanchez, adding that during peak season or summertime, she can make 10 gallons of lemonade juice.

(Like before, when the "Basura in a Bottle" campaign hadn't started yet, I had a lot of trash to throw away. Before, I would fill up one sack every three days, but now, I only fill up one plastic bag in a week.)

Sanchez, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, August 30, 2024, expressed how her curiosity was piqued after seeing a post by Barangay Councilor Giovanni Tabada, which showed elementary students carrying pens and pencils at their barangay community office.

“Dako na gyud kaayo to siya nga tabang kay actually, sa imong gigamit nga plastic is nagamit pa gyud nimo the more,” Sanchez said.

(That's a really big help because, actually, the plastic you use can be reused or exchanged for pens and canned goods.)