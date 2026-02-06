'Basyang' claims 5 lives; thousands displaced across Mindanao, Cebu

TROPICAL Storm Basyang has left a trail of destruction across Northern Mindanao and Cebu, claiming at least five lives and forcing thousands to flee their homes as of Friday, February 6, 2026. Disaster officials are struggling with power outages and flooding as the storm continues its path.

Tragedy in Northern Mindanao

The storm took a heavy toll on families in Cagayan de Oro City. A landslide in Barangay Agusan killed four members of a single family, including a couple, a 13-year-old, and an 11-month-old baby. Two other people were injured in the same incident.

In Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, the community is mourning the loss of radio broadcaster Creselyn Baterna Velasco. She died of cardiac arrest after her apartment was overtaken by floodwaters.

The flooding was caused by the Tubod River overflowing on Thursday night, which displaced nearly 4,700 people across 21 barangays. Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao noted that while many were warned to leave days ago, some residents had refused to evacuate.

Massive displacements, power cuts

According to Junnie Castillo, spokesperson for the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), several provinces are currently without power. The number of people forced from their homes is rising quickly:

* Misamis Oriental: 32,750 people displaced

* Camiguin Province: 2,129 people displaced

* Travel Chaos and Evacuations in Cebu

The storm also hit Cebu hard, leaving over 350 passengers stranded at various ports. The highest numbers were seen at Ouano Wharf in Mandaue City and Liloan Port.

Across Cebu Province, 58 evacuation centers are now active, housing hundreds of residents from towns like Tuburan, Barili, and Samboan. In Cebu City, Councilor Dave Tumulak reported that while some residents in mountain barangays were evacuated from flood-prone areas, many have already begun returning home as conditions stabilized.

Landslides, road closures

The heavy rain has triggered dangerous landslides in several areas:

Balamban:Soil and debris covered roads in Barangay Prenza on Friday morning.

Toledo City: A landslide was reported near the Barangay Hall of Capt. Claudio, prompting officials to warn residents to stay vigilant.

Emergency response on high alert

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 has canceled all leaves for police officers and moved to a "heightened alert" status. Brigadier General Redrico Maranan confirmed that rescue equipment and search teams are on standby, with a focus on supporting the harder-hit southern parts of Cebu.

The weather bureau Pagasa warns that the heavy rains are not over yet and are expected to persist until Saturday afternoon, February 7. (TPM, PNA, JJL, CAV, AYB)