Basyang death toll rises to 12

THE death toll from tropical depression Basyang has increased to 12, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, the OCD said nine deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, particularly in Cagayan de Oro, Lanao del Norte and Iligan City, and three in Caraga, particularly in Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte.

The OCD said the reported deaths remain under validation.

In a separate report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said nearly 500,000 persons, or over 131,000 families, were affected by the weather disturbance. At least 445 houses were damaged.

Of the affected population, 16,297 persons or 5,818 families stayed in evacuation centers during the onslaught of Basyang.

The NDRRMC said more than P8.3 million worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

Lapu-Lapu flooding

Following the heavy rains brought by Basyang, netizens raised renewed concerns over persistent flooding in a portion of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, despite ongoing flood control and infrastructure projects in the area.

Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan acknowledged that the retention pond project intended to mitigate flooding in the area remains unfinished. He clarified that the project, which was launched in December 2025, still lacks a pumping station and water pipe.

A video posted on Facebook by Tiffany Ann Real on Friday, Feb. 6, showed several areas of Basak, including S. Osmeña St., Maximo Patalinhug and locations across The Outlets, submerged in floodwaters, triggering widespread online discussion and criticism.

Real, a resident in the area, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu, confirmed the flooding occurred Friday afternoon and gradually subsided by around 7 p.m. after motor pumps were deployed in the area to drain the floodwaters.

The area has long been identified as flood-prone, and the footage reignited public skepticism over claims that the flooding problem has already been addressed.

Retention pond

In the comment section of Real’s post, many netizens questioned the effectiveness of the ongoing interventions, noting that the area still appears to resemble a shoreline or is located close to the sea.

Some remarked that flooding is only considered “solved” when there is no rain.

Others pointed to deeper issues in flood control implementation, stressing concerns over proper planning, budget allocation, and whether public funds are being used efficiently and transparently.

Chan, in a separate phone interview, said that the retention pond project is not yet completed, stressing that the facility still lacks a pumping station and water pipeline, which are essential for it to function properly.

He explained earlier during his Facebook Live that the structure currently serves only as a retention pond, designed to temporarily hold water because it is located at the lowest point of Basak.

He added that without a pumping system, water accumulates and overflows once the pond reaches capacity.

“Naturally, flooding occurs because the project is not yet finished. It still needs a pumping station and a water pipeline…If the pond fills up and there is no pumping station, the water has nowhere to go but back to the roads,” Chan said in Cebuano.

Project features

Chan reported that the contractor has already ordered a specialized, high-capacity pump, noting that it is not an ordinary submersible pump.

The equipment is designed to handle debris such as plastic bags without clogging. The pumping station will also require three-phase electricity and a hybrid power system with solar energy to ensure it can operate even during brownouts, especially during storms.

The project also includes the installation of a durable water pipeline, similar to those used by water districts, to prevent leaks or damage. Chan urged the public to withhold judgment until the project is fully completed. / TPM / SunStar Philippines / DPC