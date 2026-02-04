'Basyang' may intensify into tropical storm

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said Tropical Depression Basyang may still intensify into a tropical storm before its initial landfall over Eastern Mindanao, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Central Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas Chief Weather Forecasting Specialist Jhomer Eclarino said in an interview on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, that "Basyang" has already entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and was last located about 735 kilometers east of Surigao del Sur.

“Bashang is currently a tropical depression, but there is still a chance it could develop into a tropical storm before it makes its first landfall in Eastern Mindanao,” Eclarino said in Cebuano.

Based on the latest forecast track, the center of "Basyang" is expected to move toward the southern portions of Central Visayas, potentially affecting Cebu and nearby provinces by Friday, February 6.

However, Eclarino noted that due to the system’s cone of uncertainty, Basyang’s track may still shift northward or southward.

Pagasa is anticipating the possible raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 or No. 2 in parts of Central Visayas as the weather system approaches.

Eclarino said that under the latest weather advisory, Cebu may receive rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters (mm), while some areas across the province could experience heavier rainfall of up to 100 to 200 mm.

He warned that the expected rainfall is considered heavy and potentially dangerous, particularly for communities in flash flood– and landslide-prone areas, including those living near rivers and creeks.

Pagasa also cautioned that if wind signals are raised, strong winds could damage light structures and agricultural areas. (DPC)