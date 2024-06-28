Batch ‘11 beats Batch ‘04 to win elim round

PURESTEEL Manufacturing-2011 nipped the 04 The Win-2004, 52-49, to end their elimination round campaign with a bang in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 27 basketball tournament last Wednesday at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Batch 2011 finished their elimination round stint without a single loss in six games, while 2004 ended with a 5-1 card.

Bradley Bacaltos had a superb showing, tallying 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Big man Franz Pacheco also had a spectacular ball game, contributing 14 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Bernard Chioson added 14 markers and eight boards but shot poorly, going 6-for-24 from the field.

Batch 2004 had a couple of chances to tie the game, but Franco Te and Ervin Lopena missed their three-pointers right before the final buzzer.

Meanwhile, the Insular Square-2005 improved to 2-3 with a 76-69 win over ZeroNine-2009. Elddie Cabahug exploded with 35 points, while Aaron Uy fired in 24 to help Batch 2005 come away with the win. / JNP