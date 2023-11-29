Batch 2001 beats 1998 for 3rd in DB alumni basketball league

BATCH 2001 bagged third place honors for the second straight season in Division 1 of the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League after a 63-58 victory over Batch 1998 on Nov. 25, 2023 at the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Gym.

Batch 1998 was off to a hot start despite being undermanned and was up ahead 29-24 after the first half. Batch 2001, however, fought hard and finished strong in the second half to take the victory. Gamaliel Bas led Batch 2001 with 24 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and a block, while Michael Paquibot also logged a double-double with 11 markers and 17 boards.

Season 2 MVP Vito Holasca carried the load for Batch 1998 with an impressive performance of 15 points, 29 rebounds, five steals and a block. Duane Anino and Coke Semblante were also in double figures for Batch 1998 with 14 and 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dondon Hontiveros led Batch 1994 took Game 1 of the best-of-three Division 1 finals after beating Batch 1997, 69-57.

Hontiveros, a former PBA star, had a monster game with 27 markers, 32 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action. Guy Mendoza added 16 points, while Inting had 12 for the defending champions.

Giovanni Canceko led Batch 1997 with 22 points, Junjun Llenes had a double-double with 14 markers and 13 boards, while Klein Baladya added 10.

On the other hand, Batch 2011 forced a do-or-die Game 3 after beating Batch 2006, 74-64, in the Division 2 finals.

It was a total team effort by Batch 2011 with four players scoring in double figures.

Mark Anthony Elizondo and Christian Belloc had 15 points apiece, John Benedict Rodrigo had 14 and Quincy Jones Adriano added 11.

Jose Acha had an impressive game for Batch 2006 with 27 markers, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block.

Chris Tomakin contributed with 15 points, while Edward Itaas added 10 in a losing effort by Batch 2006.

The Division 1 and Division 2 finals series continues on Dec. 3 at the DBTC Gym.