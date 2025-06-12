Batch 2004 still unbeaten

BATCH 2004-The Win secured its sixth consecutive victory by defeating 2006 Subtero, 73-63, in the ongoing Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

With this victory, The Win (2004) maintains its lead in Division B with a clean 6-0 record, while Subtero suffered its second loss in six outings.

Ervin Lopera delivered a double-double performance with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Christopher Consunji and Ricardo Pepito added 11 and 16 points respectively, solidifying The Win’s hold of the top spot.

Subtero, now in third place, was led by Mark Blanko with 18 points and Mikey Cabahug with 15.

Showing its dominance, The Win posted its biggest lead of 17 points twice, 51-34 and 58-41, enroute to securing the lopsided triumph.

In Division C, 2018 XChange Forex continued its undefeated streak with an 85-79 win over 2025-Rufrance LPG and Technologies, Inc.

Forex, spearheaded by Eroll Pastor’s 18 points and 11 rebounds, strengthened its standing at 4-0, while Batch 2025 fell to 1-3.

Xavier Tariman added a solid performance for Forex with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ben Ong and Erik Jabalon scored 32 and 21 points, respectively, for Rufrance.

In the other Division B game, 2011-Onses pulled off a surprising come-from-behind 69-67 win against 2K Core Pacific.

Trailing by 11 points at halftime, 32-43, Batch 2011 seemed to have lost hope as 2K Core Pacific padded its lead to 47-61 in the third quarter.

Unexpectedly, Onses, led by Karlo Sibi’s 31 points, launched a 15-0 rally in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 62-61 lead.

From thereon, a close contest ensued, with five ties and five lead changes.

In the end, however, Onses secured its third win in five games, while Core Pacific slipped to 1-4.

Supporting Sibi in the scoring were Clark Solon and Vann Alicias, who scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Sergs AI Go Bui and Afshin Ghassemi each scored 14 points for the losing Core Pacific.

Other Division B matchups saw 2005-Insular Square (4-1) defeating winless Magis Medical Fund (0-6) 79-59, 2012-Harley Davidson (3-3) beating batchmates Golden Dragon (1-4) 62-47, and Knox Steel (3-2) demolishing hapless 2K Cares.Org (1-4) 70-32. / JBM