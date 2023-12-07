Batch 2007 escapes 2006 Fury in USC NABC ‘The Last Dance’

THE 2007 Seven escaped the 2006 Fury, 69-67, to nab its first win in the University of San Carlos (USC) North Alumni Basketball Club “The Last Dance” last Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the USC North Campus Gym.

Yoram Canama and Robert Codilla had 18 points each to lead 2007 to the thrilling win.

In other matches, the 2001 Dos Mil Uno beat the 2002 Goats, 72-68. Carlo Campos paced the winning side with his 17 markers, while Conrad Plando added 16 points. Big man Joel Dinawanao scored 22 points for the Goats.

The 2000 Millennium Bugs prevailed over the 1999 Barracudas, 77-72, thanks to Joseph Canada’s 17 points and Vincent Enad’s 16 markers.

The 1997 Ronins also picked up a 63-60 win over the 1998 Sipat, with Jake Saturinas powering his way to 19 points.

The 1986 Dragons triumphed over the 1991 Bai, 71-50, with Jade Ylanan leading the way with his 20 points.

And finally, the 1986 Bagtik pulled off a dominant 100-79 win over the 1988 Barakos. Arthur Mata had 27 points, Lou Regidor tallied 25, while Bingo Matugas chipped in 22 to push Batch 1986 to an easy victory.