Batches 2018, 2012 rule Season 28

XCHANGE Forex-Batch 2018 and Harley Davidson-Batch 2012 dominated their respective final matchups to claim the division titles in the 28th season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) last Sunday night, Aug. 24, 2025, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Batch 2018 clinched the Division C title after defeating Imperial House of Furniture-Batch 2015, 92–81, in Game 2 of their best-of-three finals, while Batch 2012 swept its own series in dramatic fashion, edging Insular-Batch 2005, 74-72, for the Division B championship.

Former National University (NU) Bulldog and SHS-AdC Magis Eagles standout Patrick Yu led Batch 2018 with 19 points, seven rebounds, and one assist. His stellar performance earned him the Finals MVP honors.

Yu got solid support from Eroll Pastor, who had 13 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. Andrew Vincent Velasco and Benedict Andre Chua also contributed 12 points each.

Batch 2018 established a 20-point 83-63 lead in the fourth quarter and held off several comeback attempts by Batch 2015, which led earlier in the second period.

Janjan Jaboneta paced Batch 2015 with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Lorenzo Miguel Otero added 22, Anton Bennett Chua had 14, and Chaz Cokaliong contributed 10.

In Division B, Batch 2012’s Adven Jess Diputado exploded for 33 points, along with eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists — earning him Finals MVP honors.

Julius Cadavis, head coach of the USJ-R Jaguars, also played a pivotal role in the win, recording a double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds, plus two assists and a steal.

Batch 2005 appeared on the path to victory after taking a 65–62 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Batch 2012 found a crucial opening late in the game to complete the comeback.

Elddie Cabahug led Batch 2005 with 29 points, while Daryle Tan chipped in 24.

Meanwhile, Yu was named to the Division C Mythical Five along with Rendell Senining (2013), Andre Chua (2018), Anton Chua (2015), and RJ Dacalos (2024). Senining was named Season MVP, while Andre Chua earned the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Composing the Division B Mythical Five were Gabe Branzuela (2010), Kylle Valmoria (2004), Mykie Cabahug (2006), Daryle Tan (2005), and Jasper Diaz (2010). Branzuela was awarded the Season MVP plum, while Antonio Datan was named Defensive Player of the Year. / JBM