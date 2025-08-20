Batches 2018, 2012 take Game 1

BATCH 2018-XChange Forex and Batch 2012-Harley Davidson took the early lead in their respective best-of-three finals series in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) Season 28 after posting contrasting victories on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In Division C, Batch 2018 dominated Batch 2015-Imperial House of Furniture with a convincing 78-66 win, while Batch 2012 edged past Batch 2005-Insular Square, 66-65, in Division B.

With these wins, Batch 2018 and Batch 2012 are now just one step away from clinching the championship in their respective divisions. However, despite the losses, Batch 2015 and Batch 2005 remain determined to bounce back in Game 2 and force a deciding Game 3.

Benedict Andre Chua and team captain Joshua Vincent Mah led Batch 2018 with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Chua also contributed three rebounds and three assists, while Mah tallied two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Lorenzo Miguel Otero topscored for Batch 2015 with 24 points, along with four rebounds, three steals, one block, and one assist. Janjan Jaboneta recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Anton Bennett Chua chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Despite their efforts, Batch 2015 couldn’t withstand the onslaught of Batch 2018, who pulled ahead early with a 26-point lead at 60-34 and never looked back to secure the win comfortably.

On the other hand, Batch 2012 had to endure a hard-fought battle against Batch 2005 in a game marked by 10 lead changes throughout.

Julius Cadavis, head coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, led Batch 2012 with 10 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Batch 2012 managed to withstand strong performances from Elddie Cabahug and Daryle Tan, who both scored 20 points for Batch 2005. Aaron Uy added 12 points.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Batch 2005, which earlier posted an 18-point lead in the game only to see it slip away in the final moments. / JBM