Bathroom ‘voyeur’ arrested for secret camera

A 22-YEAR-OLD man is facing charges for violating the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act after he was caught installing a hidden camera inside a shared bathroom in Barangay Labangon on Jan. 18, 2026.

The suspect, identified only as “Rey,” a native of Zamboanga del Sur, was arrested after his housemate discovered the recording device.

The victim, identified as “Marie,” 22, told Labangon police investigators that she was about to take a shower when she noticed a suspicious object in the bathroom.

Upon inspection, she confirmed it was a hidden camera.

Police said the camera was traced directly to the suspect’s room, leading to his immediate arrest.

The suspect is currently detained at the Labangon Police Station.

He has declined to issue a statement regarding the allegations. / JDG