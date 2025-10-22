Batuan: Locals oppose DENR closures

RESIDENTS and officials in Batuan, Bohol, are opposing a Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) plan to close small businesses within the Chocolate Hills Natural Monument (CHNM) that lack Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC), calling it “unjust” and “anti-poor.”

The controversy began after local business owners reportedly received closure orders under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act (RA 11038).

Affected establishments include sari-sari stores, cottages, and small community enterprises, which now face legal action. Residents argue that many of these businesses sit on flatlands far from the iconic hills the law seeks to protect.

DENR officials were set to meet affected owners, but the dialogue was postponed pending a special session of the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB), composed of the DENR, Provincial Government, and local officials. The PAMB aims to find a “just and realistic” way to enforce environmental laws.

Albert Tumanda, a 43-year Batuan resident, said he was alarmed after receiving reports that even small businesses near the town market might be closed. “There are a lot of injustices. Even barangay captains feel powerless because orders come from higher offices. Imagine, even titled private lots are being affected,” he said.

Tumanda noted that while he supports protecting the Chocolate Hills, enforcement has been harsh on poor residents. “ECC applications cost around P150,000 and are highly technical. How can an ordinary person afford that?” He urged the DENR to clarify the CHNM boundaries and consult residents before acting.

Vice Mayor Antonio Jumawid echoed these concerns, calling the delineation of the protected area “flawed” and “inconsistent.” He said large parts of Batuan’s flatlands, including churches, plazas, and residential zones, were wrongly included in the CHNM.

“The ECC requirement should not penalize sari-sari stores or small, non-polluting enterprises,” he said.

The Chocolate Hills, spanning Carmen, Sagbayan, and Batuan, were declared a National Geological Monument in 1988 and later included under the Nipas and E-Nipas Acts. These laws require environmental clearance for all developments within protected zones.

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado said he will seek legal advice from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to protect local business owners from prosecution while ensuring proper implementation of environmental laws.

“We want to strike a balance between protecting the Chocolate Hills and protecting livelihoods,” he said. Aumentado convened the PAMB and local officials after reports that small resorts and souvenir stalls had received closure notices.

“These are family-run, tourism-dependent businesses. We cannot simply shut them down overnight without due process,” he added.

Locals seek amendments

Residents and officials have long pushed to amend the CHNM’s coverage, claiming it unfairly includes private lands and established communities. Their proposals include excluding non-hill areas such as town centers and residential zones, compensating affected landowners, and adopting a balanced tourism plan that allows livelihoods to coexist with conservation goals.

Locals are now urging Boholano lawmakers and national agencies to review the law and ensure that environmental protection efforts remain fair and compassionate. / EHP