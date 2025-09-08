Batuhan: A Philippine Enron? Villar Land and the mirage of trillion-peso profits

In the early 2000s, the world watched in shock as Enron Corp., once hailed as America’s most innovative energy company, collapsed under the weight of accounting fraud. The scandal destroyed pensions, bankrupted employees and triggered the downfall of Arthur Andersen, then one of the world’s “Big Five” auditors. The episode forced sweeping reforms through the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), designed to strengthen transparency, accountability and auditor independence.

Today, the Philippines may be staring at its own Enron moment. At the center of the storm is Villar Land, the flagship property holding of former Senate President Manuel Villar Jr., whose paper valuation briefly made it the most valuable listed company in the country before auditors called its trillion-

peso bluff.

The mirage of profit

In 2024, Villar Land stunned the market by declaring nearly P1 trillion in net income, up from just P1.46 billion the year before. The extraordinary jump was not driven by surging revenues, but by a P1.33 trillion land revaluation of Villar City properties in Las Piñas.

When auditors Punongbayan & Araullo (Grant Thornton Philippines) reviewed the numbers, they refused to sign off. They rejected the speculative valuation from E-Value Phils., insisting the land be carried closer to cost, at just P8.6 billion. In an instant, the “profit” vanished, collapsing almost a trillion pesos in paper wealth.

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended Villar Land from trading for non-disclosure, while the SEC levied fines on the company and its leaders. Yet the bigger damage had already been done. The illusion of massive profits had lifted Villar Land’s market cap above P1.4 trillion, greater than long-established blue-chip giants such as SM Investments, which holds P1.7 trillion in assets, P891 billion in equity, and P98.5 billion in free cash flow. The distortion was staggering.

Echoes of Enron

For those who remember Enron, the parallels

are unsettling.

Enron’s executives used mark-to-market accounting to book projected profits from contracts as current earnings, even when no cash had been realized. Villar Land, likewise, relied on a speculative appraisal to book profits that did not exist in cash. Both cases inflated equity, distorted financials, and misled

investors.

Enron hid debt in special purpose entities, creating an illusion of strength while liabilities piled up off the balance sheet. Villar Land may not have used SPEs, but it leaned on opaque valuation methods that served the same purpose: to paint a picture of profitability and growth that reality could not sustain.

The incentive structure was also familiar. At Enron, executive bonuses were tied to stock price, encouraging manipulation. At Villar Land, the political and financial clout of the family created an aura of invincibility, one where markets and media hesitated to challenge unsustainable numbers.

The cost of broken trust

When Enron collapsed in December 2001, it set off the largest white-collar crime investigation in FBI history. Executives went to prison. Arthur Andersen disintegrated. And SOX was born, reshaping corporate governance in the U.S.

The lesson was simple: markets cannot survive without trust. Inflated valuations are not victimless games. They punish ordinary investors, misallocate capital and corrode confidence in institutions.

This is also where moral hazard enters the picture. When powerful companies or families believe they are “too big to fail” or too politically connected to face consequences, they are emboldened to take reckless risks. The upside is privatized, while the downside is socialized and borne by small investors, employees, and the wider economy. This imbalance, this shield from accountability, distorts behavior and creates systemic fragility.

In the Philippines, where foreign investors are already cautious, scandals like Villar Land’s risk undermining the credibility of the entire market.

The need for reform

The Villar case should not be dismissed as an isolated embarrassment. It should be treated as a wake-

up call.

• Regulators must tighten disclosure requirements and enforce penalties commensurate with the scale of market distortion. Token fines are not enough.

• Auditors must remain steadfastly independent. P&A’s refusal to sign off on the inflated numbers deserves commendation, and their courage should set the bar for the profession.

• Investors and analysts must resist hype. Fundamentals, not political names or speculative valuations, must drive investment decisions.

Most of all, the Philippine market must recognize that credibility is its most valuable asset. When companies can conjure trillions in profits with the stroke of a pen, we are no longer in the realm of investment but in the realm of illusion.

A final word

Enron’s fall taught the world that no empire, no matter how well-connected, is above the truth of numbers. Villar Land may not trigger the collapse of an auditing giant, but its distortion has already shaken confidence in Philippine capital markets.

The question is whether we will learn the lesson before it is too late: that transparency and accountability are not bureaucratic burdens, but the very foundations of trust. Without them, markets are castles built on sand.