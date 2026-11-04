Batuhan: Abilene

It was a hot afternoon in Coleman, Texas. Jerry B. Harvey told the story of a family sitting comfortably together when someone suggested driving to Abilene for dinner.

Abilene was more than fifty miles away. The car was not air-conditioned. The road was dusty, and the temperature was well above 100 degrees. It did not sound like an attractive journey. But someone agreed. Then someone else did. Soon everyone was in the car.

The journey was as unpleasant as expected. The food was no reward for having made it. By the time the family returned, they were hot, tired and irritated. Eventually somebody admitted that he had never wanted to go. Then another said the same thing. And another.

Nobody had wanted to go to Abilene. Each had agreed because each believed somebody else wanted to.

They had reached Abilene by unanimous consent. The only difficulty was that nobody wanted to be there.

Harvey called this the Abilene Paradox: a group collectively choosing something contrary to what its individual members actually prefer.

Years after encountering the story, I began noticing Abilene in places without dusty roads.

A proposal is presented at a meeting. It is not obviously foolish. Someone says, “Sounds reasonable.” Another says, “I can work with that.” A third has reservations but notices that nobody else seems troubled. Perhaps he is missing something, so he says nothing. Someone notices his silence and reads it as agreement. Another head nods. Eventually the chair looks around the room. Nobody objects. Decision made.

Nothing dishonest necessarily happened. Each person was partly reading everyone else’s behaviour, while everyone else’s behaviour was partly based upon reading everyone else.

We had mistaken the absence of objection for the presence of agreement.

The familiar lesson from Abilene is that somebody should have spoken up. There is truth in that. But experience makes me wonder whether that puts too much responsibility on the silent person. Why should discovering what a group actually thinks depend upon somebody becoming brave enough to oppose what appears to be the entire room?

Why did the room require somebody to object before disagreement could become visible?

A reservation need not be rebellion. A question need not be resistance. Uncertainty need not be disloyalty. Each may simply be information the decision-maker does not yet possess.

That changes the responsibility of whoever leads the conversation. “Any objections?” may simply invite another round of silence and nodding. Different questions can reveal different information. What worries you about this? What are we assuming? What would make this fail? What have we not considered?

The purpose is not to manufacture disagreement. It is to build conditions in which dissent does not have to become an act of courage before it can become information.

Families can go to Abilene. So can committees, boards, communities and institutions. The mechanism requires neither stupidity nor cowardice nor bad faith. Sometimes a room simply becomes comfortable with what everybody appears to believe. We hear agreement repeated until it begins to sound like independent confirmation. Gradually, people use one another’s apparent certainty as evidence for their own.

Everyone knows what everyone thinks because everyone has heard everyone saying what everyone thinks.

The question is no longer who is afraid to disagree. It is whether we have ever actually established that we agree.

A leader may sincerely listen to everything said in the room and still leave poorly informed, because listening can work only upon what becomes speakable. But responsible leadership does not require manufacturing opposition or treating every consensus with suspicion.

The objective is not disagreement. It is knowing whether the agreement is real.

Sometimes everyone really does want to go to Abilene.

Then go.

Years later, another meeting. Another proposal. Heads nod. Nobody objects. The decision seems ready to make.

For some reason, an old Texas journey comes back.

The keys are on the table.

This time, before anyone reaches for them, someone asks:

Does anyone really want to drive there?