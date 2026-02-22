Batuhan: Ashes, Memory, and Becoming

There is a reason Lent begins not with fireworks, not with speeches, not with promises, but with a smudge.

Ashes are not decoration. They are correction.

They are the Church’s refusal to let us confuse identity with performance, or conviction with volume. They interrupt our habit of acting first and remembering later. They remind us that the first step toward becoming is not announcement but acknowledgment: we are finite, unfinished, and in need of cleansing.

“Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

If we hear that line only as private piety, we miss its civic weight. People too can forget what it is made of. A nation can learn to live as if it is always justified. And when a nation forgets its dust, it begins to treat other people as dust. This is why Ash Wednesday is not merely religious. It is moral. It is national. It is the beginning of the interior work without which renewal becomes sentimentality.

In public life, we have become fluent in labels and tribal shorthand. These tools are efficient; they let us skip discernment and go straight to certainty. They are also dangerous, because they allow a person to feel clean without being cleansed. Ashes refuse that shortcut. They do not permit us to be clean by declaration. They insist on conversion.

Conversion is not primarily about changing opinions. It is about changing the interior arrangement of the heart: what we excuse, what we crave, what we fear, what we are willing to do to feel safe, and what we are willing to ignore to feel loyal.

This is where diwa becomes practical. Diwa is not a mood or a campaign. It is the soul’s architecture—the shared moral instinct that guides what we tolerate and what we refuse. Diwa cannot be rebuilt by speeches because it is not an argument. It is an interior order that requires constant, quiet maintenance.

Ash Wednesday begins that work by naming two truths we avoid: we are capable of sin, even when we are sincere; and we are capable of healing, even when we are tired. National renewal fails when we treat fatigue as permission to surrender discernment. We tell ourselves: we are exhausted, therefore anything that promises relief must be right. We are afraid, therefore harshness must be realism. We are angry, therefore cruelty must be justice.

Ashes answer: no. Being tired explains temptation; it does not sanctify it.

Lent trains the nation in a different kind of strength: restraint. The Church offers practices that look small but are rebellious: fasting, prayer, and almsgiving. They are drills for the soul, teaching the body and the imagination that we can say no to impulse, no to urgency, and no to the illusion that we must have what we want immediately. Restraint is not weakness. It is strength that does not need to prove itself.

When a nation loses restraint, it starts to worship speed. It starts to admire force for its own sake. It begins to demand solutions that are dramatic rather than true. Ash Wednesday interrupts that worship. It tells us that the deepest work will be quiet, and the results will not be instant. If we want a healed country, we must be willing to do unglamorous interior labor.

That labor begins with memory, not the kind that merely recounts events, but the kind that restores moral orientation. A nation fractures because it forgets what should never have been negotiable: the dignity of the person, the limits of power, and the duty to see each other as kapwa. This recognition of a shared self is the only thing that can bridge the silos we have built.

Ashes ask: What have we normalized that should have shocked us? Whom have we erased with a label, and then pretended we remained clean? This is not a call to despair. It is a call to honesty, because honesty is the beginning of becoming. To become is not to reinvent ourselves. It is to return to what is true, then to live in alignment with it. We begin with a smudge on the forehead because becoming requires truth, and truth arrives when we stop pretending we are already finished.