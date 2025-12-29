Batuhan: Asin, Buklod, Ben&Ben, BINI: The loop that became our redemption

Music in the Philippines has always carried more than melody. It has carried memory, conscience, and the things a nation tries to tell itself when the news is too loud and politics too bitter. As this trilogy on cycles, conscience, and the long road ahead draws to a close, one more thread becomes visible: an arc stretching across four generations, four genres, and four ways of understanding who we are and who we might still become.

The arc begins with Asin. Formed in 1976 at the height of Martial Law’s harshest years, they sang when the country had nearly forgotten its voice. Their music rose from the rural soul of the nation, from mountains, rivers, and the ancestral memory of hardship and survival. Songs like Masdan Mo ang Kapaligiran were not simply environmental warnings. They reminded us that conscience often awakens first in forgotten places, long before protest erupts in the streets.

Looking back, it is striking that this first voice was already speaking the language of grace. At a time when much protest music drew from secular and ideological grammars, Asin named the world itself as gift: “Lahat ng bagay na narito sa lupa, biyayang galing sa Diyos.” Many of us heard the urgency then but missed the grace beneath it. That does not diminish the struggle of that era. It clarifies it. Grace did not arrive later to replace conscience; it was already present, waiting to be recognized.

Asin also named captivity plainly. In Balita, they sang of “mga lorong ’di makalipad, nasa hawlang ginto,” birds gifted with beauty yet unable to fly. It was not only a portrait of censorship, but of a deeper Filipino condition: talent admired yet enclosed, dignity praised yet constrained. Half a century later, in one of the concert’s most arresting images, Mikha emerges from a gilded cage, an image that quietly echoes Asin’s lament of birds trapped in golden confines. But here, the cage itself bears wings. Freedom is not staged as solitary escape but as shared readiness. What was once named as captivity has, over time, learned how to move.

From that awakening, the arc moves to Buklod. If Asin stirred memory, Buklod sharpened moral clarity. Their songs became testimony for a generation that marched and organized its way out of darkness. Kung Saan-Saan is not nostalgia but witness. Diliman, Mendiola, and the plazas of protest are not mere geography but acts of courage. Buklod taught that loving the Philippines sometimes means naming its wounds directly and refusing to look away.

But protest cannot be the nation’s only grammar. Activism must mature into something steadier and no less courageous. And even as we speak of renewal, the nation is reminded—quietly, starkly—that when accountability is deferred long enough, it sometimes arrives not as justice, but as absence.

This is where Ben&Ben stands in the arc. Araw-Araw, often heard as a love song, reveals a deeper truth when placed in national life. It speaks of choosing, daily and deliberately. Patriotism works the same way. It is the discipline of choosing integrity over convenience, the long view over shortcuts, responsibility over resentment. Araw-araw is not sentiment. It is civic virtue.

From memory, to protest, to choosing, the arc bends toward renewal. And renewal arrives in an unexpected form: BINI. They do not come from the folk protest tradition, yet in them we glimpse something our politics has struggled to produce. Their unity, discipline, and instinctive love for the flag have brought forth a cultural dignity that is both modern and deeply Filipino. When they sang Infinity as the finale of their Philippine Arena concert, the arc came into focus. The song acknowledges that cycles return and tears repeat, but also that patterns can teach rather than trap. The loop can prepare the ground for rising.

This is the turning point—the loop can be our national sorrow, but it can also be our collective redemption, if we choose.

Asin reminds us where conscience first stirred.

Buklod reminds us why we fought.

Ben&Ben teaches us how to choose.

BINI shows us what choosing can become.

Together they form a single story told across decades. The country that once marched for freedom later learned that freedom demands daily responsibility. Now, in a generation shaped by formation rather than slogans, we see the outlines of a renewed patriotism: gracious, grounded, modern, and unafraid. Not the loud nationalism of resentment, but the quiet nationalism of dignity.

Such an arc matters. It tells us that the nation’s moral imagination never faded. It simply changed its instruments. Through these voices, we glimpse a pride untainted by bitterness and a hope unshaken by cynicism.

We rise when we remember who we are.

We falter when we forget the daily work of choosing each other.

And we begin again whenever a new generation steps forward and says the choosing is worth it.