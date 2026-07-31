Batuhan: Before the tool

I attended the annual summit of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants this week, expecting to hear about artificial intelligence. I certainly did. There were discussions about its growing capabilities, the opportunities it presents to the profession, and the responsibilities that accompany its use.

Yet one remark quietly reframed the entire day.

A speaker observed that, however capable artificial intelligence becomes, it does not remove good judgment or professional responsibility from the accountant. The work may be assisted. The accountability is not.

At first, it sounded like practical advice for a profession adapting to a new technology. But the more I reflected on it, the more I realized it described something far older than artificial intelligence. New tools may change the way we work. They have never relieved us of the responsibility to judge wisely.

Over the past year, I have introduced AI to accountants, executives, and colleagues. What has struck me is not how differently the technology performs, but how differently people engage with it. Everyone begins with essentially the same tool. They do not arrive at the same destination.

Some ask AI for quick answers. Others use it to test assumptions, challenge conclusions, and discover better questions. The difference is rarely technical ability.

It is judgment.

Gradually, I came to an unexpected realization.

Artificial intelligence does not create wisdom.

It reveals it.

Those who have spent years cultivating discernment naturally have richer conversations with the technology because they bring to it habits of mind that were formed long before AI entered the room. The conversation becomes less about producing text than about refining thought.

That may be the most surprising lesson AI has taught me. Its greatest value is not that it thinks for us, but that it invites us to think more carefully ourselves. Better questions produce better conversations. Better conversations sharpen judgment.

The opposite is also true. Superficial questions usually produce superficial conversations, no matter how advanced the technology becomes.

In that sense, AI amplifies something deeper than intelligence.

It amplifies habits of mind.

Perhaps that is why I have become less interested in asking what artificial intelligence can do and more

interested in asking what kind of people are using it. No machine can bear the moral weight of professional judgment.

Technology may change remarkably.

Human responsibility does not.

It is striking that when Solomon was invited to ask for whatever he desired, he did not ask first for wealth, military power, or long life. He asked for an understanding heart. He understood that wisdom is not simply another possession to acquire. It is the faculty that enables every other gift to be used well.

That ancient prayer feels unexpectedly contemporary.

Public policy must continue asking how we should govern artificial intelligence.

An older question remains.

Who is being formed to use it wisely?

Perhaps every powerful tool eventually directs our attention back to the person entrusted to use it. The more powerful our instruments become, the greater our need for wisdom — not because wisdom gives us greater power, but because it teaches us how to judge rightly when power has already been placed in our hands.

Before the tool has always come the person.

And perhaps that is where every conversation about artificial intelligence must finally begin.