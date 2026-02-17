Batuhan: Before the Turning: The Threshold of the Filipino Heart

There are moments in a nation’s life when the light shifts almost imperceptibly. Nothing dramatic happens, yet something interior leans forward, as if the soul of a people is inhaling before a difficult but necessary confession. Ordinary Time carries this quiet power. It is the season that refuses spectacle, the season that prepares us to see. And as the last Sunday before Lent arrives, the readings gather around a single truth: transformation begins inside before it ever manifests outside.

This is not only a Christian intuition. In Japan, budo insists that technique without interior stillness is empty. In India, the great march for salt revealed that moral force begins in conscience long before it changes politics. And in our own Filipino tradition, diwa teaches that what is held within eventually shapes what is lived without. A nation may appear noisy on the surface, but its true trajectory is set in the unseen terrain of the heart.

Jesus names this pattern with stark clarity. Sin is not merely the act; it begins in the intention. The fracture happens before the break. The betrayal begins in the quiet thought that no one sees. The reading sounds severe because it is diagnostic, not punitive. It is a mirror held to the interior life. And nations, like persons, must look into mirrors before they can heal. Public corruption begins with private permission. Social cruelty begins with quiet contempt. The erosion of trust begins with small self-justifications. When Jesus deepens the commandments, He is not raising the bar; He is revealing the root.

This is why the last Sunday before Lent is not about guilt but about invitation. It announces that the work ahead is interior work. It asks us to examine the hidden choices that eventually become public realities. In talmudic tradition, thought precedes deed. In aikido, balance precedes movement. In Filipino culture, pakikiramdam precedes action. Lent simply makes explicit what every wisdom tradition already knows: the moral life begins in the unseen.

Our national life reflects this same interior logic. We grieve the headline scandals yet tolerate the everyday shortcuts that nourish them. We lament political dysfunction yet excuse the small rationalizations that prepare its soil. We desire collective righteousness yet ignore the quiet resentments that make communal life brittle. Before a nation commits injustice, its people first accept small distortions of truth. Before society becomes coarse, its citizens first grow careless with interior speech. And before public trust collapses, private integrity has already thinned.

Every now and then, however, a small sign interrupts this drift. It can come from the most ordinary place—a quiet comment in an interview, a shy hope that the world might yet heal—and suddenly something interior stirs. Petals do not fall only in gardens anymore; they sometimes fall on the screens we scroll before sleep, reminding us that even a nation’s awakening can begin with the gentlest, most unexpected offering.

But the gospel is not a catalogue of fault. It is a pathway. It does not shame; it clarifies. It tells us where to begin. And in this, the Filipino heart is not without resources. Our diwa is communal; our conscience is relational; our instinct is toward belonging. This means interior renewal is never solitary. When one person chooses truth over convenience, something in the national atmosphere strengthens. When one family refuses corruption in small transactions, the cultural immune system revives. When one community practices honesty without applause, the nation’s moral spine straightens by a degree.

In this way, renewal moves the same way music moves, from interior to exterior, from breath to song. The Indian struggle for dignity began with salt, the simplest element of the earth. Budo begins with the breath, the simplest rhythm of the body. Lent begins with ashes, the simplest reminder of our origin. All insist on the same grammar of transformation: what is humble is what heals.

And so we stand at the threshold of Lent, not condemned but summoned. The readings do not scold; they illuminate. They remind us that nations rise the way people rise, through the slow courage of interior honesty. If Ordinary Time taught us how to see, Lent will teach us how to become. And everything that follows, from examen to renewal, rests on this turning.

The work begins where all true work begins, in the quiet chamber of the heart.