Batuhan: BINI and the moral hazard of our public square

In business and finance, moral hazard is a familiar term. It describes the risk that arises when a party behaves recklessly because it does not bear the full cost of its actions. A classic example is when a company, insured against losses, takes unnecessary risks knowing that the insurer will shoulder the damage. Or when an executive, confident of a government bailout, approves unsound investments because the burden will eventually fall on taxpayers, not on the decision-maker. In each case, the absence of accountability distorts behavior.

This same principle applies beyond the boardroom and into our public square, especially in the age of social media. Here, the “insurance” comes not from a contract but from anonymity, distance, and the lack of real consequences. Hidden behind locked profiles or false names, people indulge in recklessness. They insult, distort, and destroy reputations, all because they believe they will never have to pay the cost of the damage.

We have seen how moral hazard has corroded our national conversations. Consider how the Duterte years are now debated online. Instead of sober reckoning with the thousands killed in the drug war, including innocents like Kian delos Santos, we hear a chorus of defenders mocking victims and excusing murder. Why? Because it costs them nothing to do so. They need not face the grieving families, nor account for the blood that stains the record. They enjoy the “protection” of distance, while the truth and the victims are left to carry the burden.

The same dynamic is visible in the West Philippine Sea. Filipinos online who should be defending our sovereignty instead echo Beijing’s propaganda, mocking our Coast Guard and even belittling our fisherfolk. Why betray our own? Again, because the betrayal is cheap. They do not feel the saltwater spray on their faces, nor the danger of being rammed by foreign vessels. They are insulated, and so they indulge in reckless words that weaken the very cause of our nation.

We also see this in the cruel treatment of the LGBTQ community. People who might never dare to speak an insult face to face unleash torrents of slurs online. They feel untouchable, freed from accountability. The result is a cycle of bullying that silences the vulnerable and rewards the cruel. The victims carry the wounds, while the perpetrators walk away unscathed, emboldened to strike again.

And now we see moral hazard at work in the campaign against BINI, a group of young women who have done nothing but bring pride to the country. They have waved our flag abroad, shown the world Filipino grace and discipline, and lifted our spirits at a time when hope is in short supply. Yet they have been targeted with spliced videos, malicious rumors, and baseless attacks. These are not critiques. They are acts of destruction, launched by people who know they will not bear the cost of their malice. BINI carries the damage, while the bashers hide in the shadows.

The danger of moral hazard in social media is clear. It rewards cruelty over honesty, betrayal over solidarity, and contempt over critique. It allows us to indulge in our worst instincts without consequence, leaving the vulnerable and the honorable to carry the cost.

This is not to say we should abandon criticism. In business, critique and audit keep companies honest. In society, criticism keeps leaders accountable and communities growing. But true critique comes with responsibility. It requires us to stand by our words, to speak openly, and to aim at correction rather than destruction. When we attack from behind locked profiles, when we twist facts to create outrage, when we destroy without consequence, we are no longer engaging in critique. We are indulging in moral hazard.

If we are to recover our public square, we must learn to treat our online words with the same weight as those we speak face to face. Freedom of speech is never freedom from accountability. Speech without responsibility is not courage but cowardice.

BINI's grace in the face of malice is a reminder of what we risk losing if we do not change course.We Filipinos are better than this. At our best we are courteous, resilient, and rooted in faith. Social media need not be the arena of our worst instincts. It can still be the place where dignity, truth, and respect take root. But only if we choose accountability over hazard, and solidarity over malice.