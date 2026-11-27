I am a Gen Xer, not a Boomer. There is a difference, although I sometimes understand why younger Filipinos cannot be bothered to make it. “Boomer” has become less a description of age than an accusation of attitude: rigid, condescending, dismissive, hopelessly out of touch. I dislike the stereotype, particularly because I know people across generations who fit it rather well. But perhaps the question is not why young people call their elders boomers. It is what some of us do to deserve the description.

I remember being a student during the Martial Law years, when questioning authority carried consequences more serious than an argument on social media. We challenged those who governed us, sometimes with greater conviction than understanding. We were passionate, occasionally mistaken, and hardly immune to youthful arrogance. Some elders engaged our arguments seriously. Others dismissed us as troublesome youngsters who did not understand the world. We learned from both, although not always what they intended. We were not always right, but neither were those who presumed that age entitled them to the final word. We cannot celebrate the questioning spirit of our youth while treating the same spirit in younger Filipinos as impertinence.

Consider Mikha Lim of BINI. In August, she questioned whether the benefits of the proposed Pax Silica industrial hub in Tarlac justified its potential environmental and social costs, raising concerns about water, mineral resources, and living costs. Three months later, at BINI’s concert in Taiwan, she declared: “No to Pax Silica!” Her birthday declaration was not itself an argument, but she had offered reasons earlier. Both her reasoning and conclusion deserve scrutiny, alongside arguments about investment, jobs, and strategic opportunities.

Around the same period, Mikha faced an unrelated controversy over using her phone while driving. She apologized, and the LTO suspended her license for 90 days. Accountability was appropriate. But the incident was also used to dismiss her policy views, as though a traffic violation, or making a living as a performer, disqualified her from discussing national affairs. Neither answers her concerns. Taking young people seriously does not mean agreeing with them. It means examining their arguments with the same seriousness we expect for our own.

Our generation had Asin, Dylan, protest songs, student organizations, and political movements. Today’s young people have BINI, their communities, and their own ways of discovering the world. Enthusiasm for popular culture has never been evidence of indifference to public affairs. The Blooms, like other fan communities, are individuals capable of developing their own convictions. We should neither romanticize nor dismiss them.

Our country’s divisions do not fall neatly between generations. They run across them. On good governance, public accountability, democratic institutions, and the West Philippine Sea, Filipinos separated by decades can stand together. Others of the same generation may hold profoundly different convictions. What matters is not simply age, but formation: upbringing, education, experience, moral principles, and the discipline to examine what we believe. Yet formation is not something completed in youth. Experience can deepen our judgment, but only if we remain willing to question the conclusions we have drawn from it. We continue learning, or we choose not to.

Older Filipinos bring historical memory and experience. Younger Filipinos can bring knowledge, perspectives, and moral insights their elders may lack. We may remember what went wrong before; they may see what we have grown accustomed to overlooking. Neither has a monopoly on wisdom. The divisions that matter most are not between the young and the old, but between those willing to examine their convictions and those who consider themselves beyond correction.

Young Filipinos do not require our permission to participate in the national conversation. It belongs to them as much as it belongs to us. Neither age nor youth exempts anyone from reason, evidence, and intellectual honesty. We were young once, and we did not always have the answers. We are older now, and we still do not have all of them. Perhaps the privilege of growing older is not that we finally know enough to stop listening, but that we have learned why we never should.