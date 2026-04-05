Batuhan: Easter Morning: The return of hope

Easter does not arrive like thunder. It returns the way dawn does, quietly, while most of the world is still learning how to see.

That is perhaps why the first witnesses were not triumphant men, eager to explain a victory, but women who came carrying grief, habit, and love. They did not go to the tomb expecting a revolution. They went because love remembers what fear forgets. And in that half-light, before history had found its language for resurrection, they became the first to recognize that something had already changed.

This is the way hope often returns to a people.

Not all at once. Not with banners. It returns first as recognition. A small clearing in the heart. A quiet sense that what seemed buried is not as lost as we thought. Beneath the noise and fatigue, life has been moving in secret.

We know this rhythm in our own lives. There are seasons when a nation, like a person, grows used to speaking in the language of injury. Suspicion becomes instinct. Cynicism begins to sound like wisdom. Even tenderness must defend itself. In such times, hope can feel naive, as though only the hardened are seeing clearly. But Easter tells us otherwise. It tells us that reality is not exhausted by what is wounded. It tells us that sorrow is not the final interpreter of history.

The women at the tomb understood this before they could explain it. Their witness was not yet argument. It was recognition. They saw that the stone had been moved, and that the familiar logic of death no longer held. They did not manufacture hope. They encountered it.

This matters for us, because renewal often begins in this way. Long before a people can name what is happening, they begin to sense that something interior is shifting. Memory returns. The heart, once narrowed by fear or exhaustion, begins to widen again. What had been buried starts to breathe. Trust stirs. Dignity rises. Possibility quietly enters the room again.

It is often this way that renewal first becomes visible. Not through those who speak the loudest, but through those who see earliest. Those who carry a quiet steadiness, a fidelity to what is true, begin to recognize the shift before others can name it. They do not wait for the world’s permission to be radiant. Whether courageously standing on a court once thought distant, gracefully moving in unison on a global stage, or steadfastly holding ground in places where courage and conscience are required, they simply inhabit the light their discipline has prepared them to carry. They stand where few once imagined they could, as though morning had already arrived, allowing the rest of us to see the horizon through their eyes. They need not declare what they are witnessing, because they embody it.

That is the Easter movement. Not denial of the cross, but the refusal to let the cross be misread as the end.

And this is why Easter joy is never shallow. It does not come from forgetting suffering, but from discovering that suffering has not had the last word. The wounds remain, yet they no longer mean what they once seemed to mean. The grave is still real, but it is no longer sovereign. In this way, resurrection is not spectacle—it is illumination. Light falls differently on everything that had appeared closed.

So too with a people. There are moments when the national soul begins to awaken not through slogans, but through small recoveries of sight. We remember that gentleness is not weakness. That dignity need not be loud. That joy can be serious. That beauty may steady a people as surely as argument.

This is why Easter morning belongs to the patient, the faithful, the ones who continue to love without guarantees. They are often the first to notice when hope returns. Not because they are more powerful, but because they have remained near enough to grief to know the difference between wishful thinking and real dawn.

And real dawn is what Easter gives.

Not a command to pretend that all is well, but permission to believe that all is not lost. Not certainty without wounds, but life that has passed through the reckoning of death and still stands before us. It is a hope that does not hide the scars of the Friday before, but carries them as proof that the truth has been faced and survived. It is not a noisy triumph, but a widening light.

Hope returns this way, quietly, faithfully, before the world has fully awakened.

And once it returns, even the shadows begin to understand that morning has already begun.