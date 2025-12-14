Batuhan: GAUDETE: The joy that arrives in clues (Or how we discovered that Boying is a Bloom)

Gaudete Sunday is the soft turn of Advent. The candle shifts color, the readings brighten, and the season that has been teaching us to wait suddenly asks us to rejoice. Not in conclusion, but in anticipation. Not because everything is resolved, but because something has begun. Yet joy rarely announces itself with clarity. More often, it arrives as hints scattered across the day, small clues that only the attentive heart will notice. This year, those clues came from places no one would think to look: a bishop’s brief reflection, a girl group’s quiet prayer, a rainbow of wings descending in light, and the unexpected sincerity of a public servant rediscovering his mandate.

The first clue arrived early in the morning, long before Mass. I had come across a short video of Bishop Robert Barron explaining that “fear of the Lord” is not dread of punishment but the desire to remain rightly ordered, to keep one’s life aligned with God’s will rather than drifting into disarray. It was a gentle thought, offered without urgency, and I carried it with me as one carries a small stone in the pocket: unnoticed at first, but waiting to be recognized at the right moment.

A second clue followed quickly. Another video appeared, this time from Bini’s backstage moments before their recent concert. No fanfare, no scripted solemnity, no cameras searching for drama. Just eight young women drawing close, bowing their heads, and praying that they might not let their blooms down. There was no self-consciousness in their voices. It was the natural posture of people who understand that vocation is not about being celebrated but about being faithful. And suddenly Bishop Barron’s insight made sense. The girls were not praying out of anxiety; they were praying out of alignment. They were asking to remain rightly ordered to the work entrusted to them.

Gaudete joy often begins in that interior clarity. It is not triumph but resonance, the moment when separate truths begin to echo one another. That is why the prayer touched more deeply than expected. It revealed that the girls’ formation had shaped them not only as performers but as persons, and that their work, however modern or public, remained anchored in something that did not need applause.

Another clue surfaced later, though it had been with me for weeks without my noticing it. I remembered the Paru-Paro sequence at the Philippine Arena: the girls lifted on butterfly wings, shimmering with rainbow light, singing toward a people who have lived too long in the grayness of disappointment. It was staged spectacle, yes, but seen through the lens of Gaudete, it felt more like offering. Beauty raised, held aloft, then lowered to the people as if returning hope to its rightful owners. The rainbow wings were not aesthetic flourish. They were a quiet affirmation that every Filipino, young or old, straight or queer, hopeful or weary, belongs in the joy that is coming.

Then came the last clue, perhaps the most unexpected of all. Ombudsman Boying Remulla spoke with a clarity that felt almost new. His words suggested that he grasped, finally, that the Tanodbayan exists not to shield the powerful but to guard the people, and something in his demeanor hinted at awakening, at a rediscovery of vocation beneath the role. The thought made me smile. Bloom din pala si Boying.

Gaudete teaches us that joy does not wait for perfection. It waits for recognition. It arrives when the heart begins to see that grace is arranging the day in small, coherent gestures: a bishop naming right ordering, a girl group practicing it, a concert offering embodying it, a public servant aligning with it. None of these are miracles. They are clues. And when clues begin to form a pattern, joy becomes impossible to ignore.

On this Gaudete Sunday, joy does not shout. It simply gathers. It gathers in prayer, in beauty, in conscience, and in the quiet hope that the straightening of paths has already begun.

And if grace can move in a backstage prayer and in the conscience of a public servant, then the awakening is not confined to youth or to music. It is simply the fruit of right ordering — the quiet metanoia that becomes possible in any of us when vocation begins to realign with purpose. That is where we now turn: the template of a life, and a nation, learning to be rightly ordered again.