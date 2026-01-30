Batuhan: Grace in Camo: When the soldier remembers his vocation

We do not know Maj. Gen. Mike Logico, Col. Harold Cabunoc, or P/Gen. Nicolas Torre personally. But a nation need not know men privately to know them truthfully. Their public words, their record, and their courage already tell a story. And in a time when the Republic is once again being courted by forces that dream of shortcuts to power, that story matters.

Isaiah 11 offers a portrait of vocation: wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, and fear of the Lord. It is the image of strength that protects rather than intimidates, authority that serves rather than consumes. It is not the aggressor’s stance. It is the guardian’s posture.

Again and again, these three men have shown that posture in public.

Maj. Gen. Logico, leading TRACOM, has been unequivocal: the Armed Forces of the Philippines serves the Constitution, not political ambition. “We follow the law,” he tells his officers, reminding them that the uniform is not an extension of any personality but a covenant with the Filipino people. There is no bravado in his tone, only the quiet weight of a man who knows the consequence of forgetting one’s oath.

Col. Cabunoc speaks with the same clarity. Decorated many times over, wounded in service, tempered by decades at the frontlines, he still points to one truth: the military must never be used to undermine democratic order. He names the danger plainly because he has seen where disorder leads. His loyalty is not for sale, and his patriotism is not a performance. It is lived fidelity.

P/Gen. Torre, once at the helm of the PNP, showed that law enforcement is not theatre. When powerful figures had to be arrested, he carried out the law without fear or favor. It was not defiance. It was duty. His actions revealed something the country often forgets: courage within the system is still courage.

Their voices matter because the threat is not imaginary. Our history bears scars: coups attempted, mutinies staged, barracks shaken by ambition. More than once in our lifetime, military adventurism nearly broke the Republic. And today, once again, certain political circles openly court men in uniform, encouraging them to abandon the people’s sovereign will and “correct” the political order through force.

This is not abstraction. It is fact. It is public. And it is dangerous.

Which is why the stance of these three officers is not merely admirable but essential. They remind the nation — and their fellow servicemen — that the uniform is not a weapon for factional gain, but a shield for the people. That a soldier’s greatest battlefield may no longer be found in the jungle or the islands, but in the temptation to surrender conscience to convenience. That the true test of strength is not in taking the hill, but in standing one’s ground when pressured to betray the oath.

Grace in camo is not passivity. It is power rightly ordered.

It does not kneel to strongmen. It kneels only to the Constitution.

It does not mistake noise for strength. It knows that real strength is silent, principled, and rooted in service.

Isaiah’s vision echoes here: the spirit of wisdom guiding restraint; the spirit of understanding guarding against manipulation; the spirit of fortitude enabling officers to say what others fear to say; the fear of the Lord reminding them that no man, however wealthy or influential, is larger than the law.

A Republic survives not through elections alone, but through the character of those entrusted with force. When soldiers and police officers remain faithful to vocation, democracy holds. When they waver, nations fall.

And so when Logico, Cabunoc, and Torre speak with unambiguous clarity, the country should listen. Not because they seek the spotlight, but because they refuse the shadows. Not because they are flawless, but because they are faithful. Not because they speak politically, but because they speak constitutionally.

Grace in camo is grace of a particular kind, the grace of men who know that power is borrowed, that duty is sacred, and that the Filipino people deserve guardians who will not abandon them.

And because such men still stand, the nation may yet stand with them.