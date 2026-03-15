Batuhan: Laetare: The middle distance

Lent is not meant to be endured as a tunnel of darkness. Even the Church, in her ancient wisdom, pauses midway through the journey to allow a small window of light.

This Sunday is called Laetare, from the Latin invitation to rejoice. The instruction is gentle rather than triumphant. Rejoice, not because the work is finished, but because the road ahead now makes sense.

The first steps of purification are always the hardest. At the beginning of Lent we face the unsettling recognition that something within us has drifted out of order. Habits that once felt normal begin to look less certain. Words we once used easily begin to sound hollow. What seemed like strength reveals itself as impatience; what seemed like realism proves to be fear. But once this recognition occurs, a quiet change follows. The heart begins to breathe again.

Laetare arrives at that moment.

The Church does not announce victory. Instead, it offers a sign that purification is already bearing fruit. When the interior begins to reorder itself, the atmosphere around us changes almost imperceptibly. Conversations soften. Judgments slow down. The instinct to dominate yields, even slightly, to the instinct to understand. This change appears more like dawn than lightning. A tone shifts. The voice loses its edge. The eyes regain patience. The self stops demanding that the world be rearranged quickly to relieve anxiety.

In the Filipino experience of renewal, such shifts often appear through culture before they appear through argument. Long before people can explain why something feels hopeful, they sense it in what they share: the music returning to gatherings, laughter in public spaces, the instinct to speak again in the language of belonging.

This belonging extends beyond the doorstep. Even the land participates in this remembering, for a people’s identity is rooted in the ground beneath their feet and the waters that surround their islands. When land and sea are treated merely as resources to be extracted, something ancestral is forgotten. But when rivers are protected, mountains respected, and the surrounding waters guarded with resolve rather than spectacle, it is not only nature that is being restored. The people’s interior life begins to heal as well, because they remain the quiet keepers of memory.

Hope, in this sense, is not optimism. Optimism waits for circumstances to improve. Hope begins even when circumstances remain uncertain. It arises when the interior life rediscovers its center. This is why the Church allows joy to appear in the middle of Lent. Joy is not a reward for finishing the journey; it is a companion that strengthens us to continue walking.

In recent days one could sense another small signal of this returning alignment in the public instinct to defend the dignity of women when language crossed a line of respect. The response was not perfect, nor unanimous, but it revealed something deeper than argument. The old Filipino sensibilities of hiya and dangal stirred almost reflexively, reminding us that dignity is not a slogan but a responsibility. From these instincts once flowed the discipline of the maginoo, a way of acting that honored the feminine rather than trivializing it. When such reflexes reappear, they suggest the nation’s interior life is remembering how to recognize dignity again. They may also help explain why the country has recently been able to admire young women in public life, including artists, with a tone that is protective rather than possessive.

A people rediscovering diwa does not suddenly become serene. Differences remain. Yet something subtle shifts. The conversation moves from accusation toward discernment. Identity slowly detaches itself from grievance. The imagination begins to widen.

Laetare stands in the middle distance between sorrow and resurrection. The Church expresses this balance in a visual sign: the priest may wear rose rather than violet. The color is not celebration but anticipation, the first hint of sunrise while the sky is still dark.

In the coming days, Lent will ask us to confront the ways we call fear realism because it feels safer than mercy. But Laetare offers a quiet assurance: purification is not punishment but preparation. A heart that has begun to reorder itself can recognize light when it appears. And when a people begins to recognize that light together, the journey toward dawn has already begun.