Batuhan: On whether the strongman model is fitting for the New Philippines

(This essay follows the classical quaestio disputata or “disputed question” method, used famously by St. Thomas Aquinas in his “Summa Theologiae,” to clarify truth by examining opposing claims before arriving at judgment.)

Quaestio (The question under dispute)

“Is the strongman model of leadership fitting for a Philippines seeking renewal, coherence, and national rising?”

The temptation is familiar. In moments of fatigue, division, and frustration, the appeal of decisive force grows louder. Strongman leadership promises speed where process feels slow, certainty where discernment feels demanding, and order where moral work has been deferred. For a people weary of repetition, such promises can sound like rescue.

Yet the question must be asked plainly: does strength defined by spectacle and coercion produce renewal, or does it merely rearrange the symptoms of disorder?

Videtur quod (It would seem that)

It would seem that the strongman model is fitting.

History offers examples where firm rule restored order after chaos. Many argue that societies with weak institutions require forceful leadership to discipline excess, suppress corruption, and compel obedience to law. In this view, freedom can be postponed until order is secured, and fear becomes a necessary instrument of reform.

Supporters further claim that cultural realities demand such leadership. Filipinos, they say, respond to authority embodied in personality rather than abstraction. Charisma becomes governance. Loyalty substitutes for institutions. A commanding figure, unburdened by deliberation, appears better suited to cut through paralysis.

Under this logic, moral coherence is not cultivated but imposed. The nation is treated as a problem to be managed rather than a people to be formed.

Sed contra (On the contrary)

Against this stands a quieter truth, drawn not from ideology but from formation.

Every lasting renewal begins interiorly. Order that is not rooted in conscience remains brittle. Discipline that does not arise from shared belief collapses once fear recedes. A nation shaped by intimidation may appear efficient, but it never becomes coherent.

History itself bears witness. Regimes built on force deliver compliance, not character. They suppress symptoms without healing causes. Corruption adapts. Violence migrates. The habits that weakened institutions remain untouched, merely concealed beneath obedience.

Strength that bypasses conscience does not elevate a people. It infantilizes them.

Respondeo (I respond)

The strongman model is not fitting for the new Philippines.

True strength is interior before it is visible. Authority worthy of obedience must be ordered to conscience, not detached from it. Power unmoored from moral formation repeats the very failures it claims to correct, because it treats control as a substitute for character.

A nation does not rise by intimidation. It rises by alignment.

What we call diwa is precisely this alignment: the shared interior coherence that binds a people into a whole. It is the moral instinct that allows freedom to mature into responsibility and diversity to serve unity. Diwa cannot be coerced. It must be cultivated through example, discipline, and trust.

This distinction matters. Where firm governance has produced stability, it has done so by ordering power toward a shared national interior, unifying the whole rather than amplifying its fractures. Where strongman rule has failed, it has governed through parts rather than persons, deepening regional loyalty, grievance, or fear, and mistaking domination for unity. The difference was never force itself, but whether power served diwa or exploited its absence.

The strongman misunderstands urgency. Speed without direction leads only to collision. Decisiveness without discernment becomes recklessness. When fear is used to compel virtue, virtue never takes root.

Recent cultural signals reveal this contrast with clarity. Formation produces steadiness, not bravado. Discipline yields confidence, not menace. Collective strength emerges when individuals trust one another enough to move together. These are not the fruits of force. They are the fruits of right ordering.

The Philippines does not lack energy or courage. What it lacks is patience with formation. The strongman model exploits this impatience, offering shortcuts that feel powerful but hollow out the very capacities a nation needs to endure.

Strength that must constantly prove itself is already insecure.

Ad primum (Reply to the first objection)

To the claim that fear is necessary to restore order, we reply: fear may restrain behavior temporarily, but it does not form virtue. Once fear fades, disorder returns in altered form. Only interior commitment sustains public order over time.

Ad secundum (Reply to the second objection)

To the claim that Filipinos require personality-driven authority, we reply: this is not cultural destiny but learned dependence. Formation expands capacity. Repetition of spectacle shrinks it. A people taught to rely on conscience grows; a people trained to submit stagnates.

The question, then, is not whether the strongman can impose order, but whether such order is worth having.

A new Philippines requires leaders who trust formation more than force, coherence more than command, and conscience more than fear—anything less is not strength but impatience disguised as power

Executive Conclusion (Plain-Language Summary)

The Philippines does not need a strongman; it needs strength rooted in conscience. Fear can force obedience, but it cannot build character. Renewal comes when leaders trust formation more than force, and when power serves the people’s shared diwa, their inner coherence, rather than exploiting impatience. A nation rises not by intimidation, but by cultivating trust, discipline, and unity that endure beyond spectacle.