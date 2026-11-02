Batuhan: Pangit! Kapre! Taba!: When the bleachers entered the public square

There is something wonderfully peculiar about Filipino basketball crowds. At Madison Square Garden, spectators shout “Defense!” At Araneta, someone might shout “Pangit!” “Kapre!”—our legendary tree-dwelling giant—or “Taba!” The visiting player may have excellent shooting mechanics, impeccable footwork and a respectable field-goal percentage. None will protect him from commentary about his appearance.

Filipino hecklers can be spectacularly inventive. Sometimes the insults have absolutely nothing to do with basketball. Occasionally, they extend to masculinity and sexuality, as though either had anything to do with making a jump shot. I used to think this was simply part of our basketball culture. Then I started reading political comment sections.

A forensic accountant presents a reconciliation of financial transactions. Instead of identifying errors in the opening balance, reconstructed flows or closing balance, critics attack his character. Lawyers debate constitutional principles, and suddenly someone introduces bar examination grades, as though a higher score could settle the meaning of the Constitution. Social media rewards the performance with likes, shares and laughing emojis. The crowd applauds, regardless of whether anyone has answered anything. When the argument becomes difficult, make the person the argument.

There is an important difference, however. Heckling at a basketball game may be part of the spectacle. Heckling in the public square can displace the discussion itself. The scoreboard remains stubbornly indifferent to spectators. Public opinion is not always so fortunate.

Then there is the curious phenomenon of selective civility. Someone cheerfully calls another person “8080,” only to discover a profound commitment to respectful discourse when the insult comes back. Apparently, respect becomes a fundamental human right precisely when he needs it. Caveat bully. Let the bully beware.

Those who normalize character assassination should not be surprised when the same standards are applied to people they admire. The bully may have little standing to complain about being treated the same way. But that is a warning about consequences, not an invitation to retaliate. His conduct does not oblige us to imitate him.

In budō, we spend years learning how to strike, control distance and recognize openings. Eventually, we learn that not every opening requires a strike. An opponent may expose himself. We may possess the ability to exploit that opening. Neither fact establishes that we should. The same applies to argument. We may know precisely which remark would embarrass someone or which insult would bring the audience to its feet. Restraint is not the absence of ability.

Some insults also travel beyond their intended targets. When we ridicule someone’s masculinity or sexuality, we reinforce prejudices against people who have nothing to do with the disagreement. A joke can travel farther than the person at whom it was aimed.

I understand the temptation. I have encountered people online who seem determined to invite a cutting comeback. I try not to oblige, although this is hardly evidence of exceptional virtue. I enjoy satire as much as anyone. A sharp observation can expose absurdity better than several paragraphs of solemn explanation. But there is a difference between making an argument look ridiculous and making a human being the object of ridicule. The first may advance understanding. The second often merely entertains the crowd.

Of course, a public figure’s conduct, hypocrisy or dishonesty can legitimately become the subject of criticism and satire. The point is not to protect people from scrutiny. It is to keep scrutiny connected to what they have actually said or done.

Our principles are not seriously tested when we deal with people we admire. The test comes when someone irritates us, challenges our loyalties or seems determined to misunderstand everything we say. Can we still distinguish criticism from humiliation?

Back at Araneta, spectators can shout “Pangit!” until the final buzzer. It will not change whether the ball went through the hoop. Neither does a personal insult invalidate a calculation, disprove testimony or settle a constitutional question. And the people whose appearance or sexuality we turn into punchlines were never the issue in the first place.

I suspect there is a heckler in most of us. Mine still attends the occasional game. I just try not to give him the microphone.

Have we actually answered the argument? Or are we merely heckling from the bleachers?