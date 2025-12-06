Batuhan: Part II: Ang pagsibol ng makabagong Pilipinas: Pop and the quiet return of conscience

IN EVERY era, a nation’s conscience stirs long before its politics catch up.

Sometimes it rises through protest. Sometimes through tragedy. And sometimes—quietly, unexpectedly—it arrives through art. This trilogy reflects on how the songs, symbols, and instincts of today’s young Filipinos reveal more than entertainment. They reveal a generation beginning to see itself with clarity: its wounds, its hopes, its cycles, and its unfinished work.

The awakening, if it is happening at all, does not belong to the artists. It belongs to us—the listeners, the witnesses, the people who must decide whether to learn what the moment is offering.

From folk protest to pop sincerity

Pop music was never meant to carry the weight of a nation’s conscience. That task once belonged to folk and rock, the home of Dylan and Baez, Springsteen and Joel, artists who turned melody into mirrors for societies struggling to see themselves clearly. Even modern pop has begun rediscovering that instinct through voices like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, whose clarity has shaped the moral vocabulary of a new generation.

Filipinos have long had their own truth-tellers. Folk honesty once flowed through Asin, Buklod, and Noel Cabangon, who voiced what many felt but could not articulate. Their gentleness never softened their honesty. It sharpened it.

Ben&Ben carried that evolution into the present, wrapping reflections on grace, loss, reconciliation, and hope in contemporary sound. Their sincerity felt radical in a digital age shaped by irony. Songs like Araw-Araw and Leaves reminded listeners that meaning is still possible in a crowded musical landscape. Their early formation in prayer and liturgy gave them a vocabulary of tenderness that Filipinos recognized immediately. Devotion, after all, is part of our cultural DNA.

This spiritual instinct also shapes how the country receives BINI. The girls begin interviews with “Thank You, Lord,” speak of purpose without hesitation, and never treat faith as something to hide. Even the Marian language sometimes used around Aiah—mocked elsewhere—is received here with warmth because it springs from her calm, reflective presence. Filipinos understand the gesture. We know what it means to see grace in someone’s bearing.

This is the context into which BINI now steps. They are not protest singers. They do not write manifestos or political allegories. Their music is bright and disciplined, hopeful and polished, exactly what pop is expected to deliver. Yet that is precisely why the deeper resonance of their recent work feels notable. In a political climate shaped by repetition, distortion, and institutional fatigue, their songs land with a clarity that was never designed but was perhaps inevitable.

Infinity is the clearest example. Many hear it as a song of friendship, and that reading is true. But for those who have lived through the repeated loops of Philippine political life, the lyrics feel hauntingly familiar. The infinity symbol, the number eight turned gently on its side, is BINI’s emblem of fidelity, a vow to stay together despite time, hardship, or change. Yet in the national context, the same looping shape resembles our political déjà vu: the cycle that keeps returning us to the same actors, the same grievances, the same unlearned lessons.

“Ulit-ulit, ulit-ulit.” What sounds like devotion in the song becomes a description of civic frustration. Every administration promises reform. Every election claims to be a reset. Yet the story does not change. Renewal is abundant; reform is scarce. We turn a “new page” every three or six years, but the chapter reads the same.

The timing of the song’s release only deepened the resonance. Constitutional succession is under debate. Institutions are under strain. Old narratives are resurfacing. In such a moment, Infinity acquires a second meaning even though the group never intended anything political. They simply sang their story, and the nation understood itself in it.

Pop, in other words, has entered what might be called its conscience era. BINI is part of that development, not because they tried to be, but because the country was ready to hear them. Two Filipino names now sit at the edges of this global shift: Olivia Rodrigo at one end, giving pop its emotional precision, and BINI at the other, giving pop its disciplined hope. Between them stands Ben&Ben, the bridge that proved sincerity still matters.

Pop may never replace folk and rock as conscience’s natural home, nor does it need to. What matters is that listeners today recognize honesty even in the lightest forms of music. When people begin to hear the truth inside a melody, something important has returned. Art becomes a guide again, and pop, once dismissed as mere entertainment, becomes part of the national conversation.

Yet the full meaning of these songs only emerged in performance. I did not expect a pop concert to rearrange the meaning of everything we had already written, but that is exactly what happened when the girls descended on butterflies, singing Paru-paro before closing with Infinity.

Heard on its own, Infinity can sound like a cry of fear, a trembling promise made in the dark. But performed after Paru-paro, it becomes something else entirely: the ache fulfilled, the chrysalis opened, the night finally answered by morning. It was as if they handed us the hermeneutic key to their own story, almost a mischievous wink from a generation that knows more than it lets on. Without that sequence, I would have stopped at despair; with it, the entire narrative transformed into hope. They were not telling us to wait for dawn. They were showing that it had already broken.