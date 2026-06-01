Batuhan: Signals after Pentecost

There is a passage in Acts that has stayed with me for years, not because of the speaking, but because of the hearing.

Pentecost is often remembered as the moment when the Apostles began speaking in many tongues. But I have begun to suspect that the deeper miracle was something quieter and far more difficult: that people from different lands and languages somehow heard the same message and understood it together.

Not sameness.

Not conquest.

Communion.

“Each one heard them speaking in his own language.”

That line feels strangely important today.

We live in an age where speaking has become effortless, but listening has become rare. Everyone broadcasts. Few receive. Even truth now arrives filtered through suspicion. Before asking whether something is true, we first ask whose side it serves.

Goodness suffers the same fate. Every moral instinct is drafted into conflict. Every act of compassion is interrogated for ideological allegiance.

And so truth becomes tribalized.

Goodness becomes politicized.

But beauty still reaches us differently.

A song still crosses borders before arguments do. Harmony still disarms before suspicion fully awakens. A graceful gesture still causes people to pause before deciding whether they agree.

Perhaps this is why beauty matters now more than ever. Not because beauty replaces truth and goodness, but because beauty may now be the remaining doorway through which we can still approach them together.

I found myself thinking about this as Pentecost gave way to Trinity Sunday, and as BINI prepared to carry what they call their Signals world tour beyond the Philippines and into the wider world.

I do not mean this religiously, nor do I wish to force sacred equivalences where they do not belong. But some human journeys unconsciously echo older patterns because liturgical time itself mirrors something deeply human: formation, waiting, emergence, sending.

What strikes me about Signals is not conquest, but transmission.

The signal moves outward from the Philippines toward the wider world: to the diaspora, to neighboring regions, to Europe, North America, and Asia, almost literally to the ends of the earth.

And yet the signal does not travel by erasing itself.

For generations, Filipinos were subtly taught that to become universal meant becoming less visibly Filipino. That to travel outward successfully required imitation or dilution.

But this signal travels differently.

The warmth remains Filipino.

The joy remains communal.

The language remains audible.

The beauty remains rooted rather than manufactured.

And perhaps that is why it travels.

Pentecost did not abolish languages. The miracle occurred within them. Difference remained, but communion became possible again.

Perhaps beauty works similarly.

Beauty allows people to recognize one another before they fully agree with one another.

That may be one of the quiet crises beneath our fragmentation: we no longer know how to behold together. We no longer know how to listen together long enough for truth and goodness to become recognizable again.

I keep returning to a line from our column on Pentecost, “When Embers Matter More Than the Flames:”

“Before a people can speak together again, it may first need to learn how to listen together again.”

The first miracle of Pentecost was not speaking.

It was hearing.

And hearing may be what beauty restores first.

Not permanently.

Not completely.

But enough for a people to remember itself.

The Philippines remains wounded and divided. Yet beauty still slips through the fractures. Music still gathers strangers into shared attention. A chorus still creates temporary communion among people who otherwise would never inhabit the same emotional space together.

That matters more than we sometimes realize.

Not because pop culture saves nations.

But because beauty can create the conditions under which a people become capable of hearing again.

And perhaps communion begins this way:

across distance,

across difference,

across languages and lives that no longer know how to meet—

someone still hears the signal,

and answers.