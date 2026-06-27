Batuhan: The crossing

A few days after leaving Nagasaki, the journey continued north.

The original route had been different, and the destination was supposed to be the vibrant and energetic city of Osaka. Weather altered those plans. Rough seas made some destinations impractical, and so the voyage passed instead through the Kanmon Strait, the narrow channel separating Kyushu from Honshu. The change seemed minor. Travel plans change all the time. Yet certain routes acquire significance simply because of where they happen to lead.

Rough seas have a way of reminding travelers that plans remain, at best, provisional. Timetables and itineraries suggest a direction, but wind and water proceed according to their own logic. What began as a simple adjustment to a journey gradually became something else: a passage between places whose names carry unusual weight in human memory.

Nagasaki slowly receded behind the ship. Rather than the bright neon lights of Osaka, the serene beauty of Hiroshima waited ahead instead.

Between them lay a stretch of water crossed daily by ferries, fishing boats, cargo vessels, and travelers with places to be. The Kanmon Strait is not a grand body of water. It is a passage. Life moves through it with little ceremony. For centuries, merchants, pilgrims, fishermen, and warriors have crossed these waters. Nearby, the Battle of Dan-no-ura helped bring one age of Japan to a close and another into being. The currents that carried those ships still flow today.

Local legends tell of the defeated Heike warriors lingering in these waters long after the Battle of Dan-no-ura ended. Whether one believes such stories matters less than what they reveal. The defeated had not been forgotten. Memory continued to carry them forward.

Nearby lies Ganryu-jima, where Miyamoto Musashi fought the duel that secured his place in Japanese legend.

Yet from the deck, history felt less important than proximity. Or perhaps the strange compression of it. Nagasaki and Hiroshima are separated by only a few hundred kilometers. In memory, they seem much farther apart.

Nagasaki recalls hidden Christians, persecution, and witness. It recalls Saint Paul Miki and the twenty-six martyrs. It recalls a faith carried quietly through generations that had every reason to abandon it. It also recalls the bomb.

Hiroshima recalls the bomb as well.

Together, the two cities occupy a place in the world’s imagination that extends far beyond geography. Most cities are remembered for what happened there. These cities are remembered for what happened to them. Such memories are necessary, yet they can also narrow our vision. A city becomes identified with a single moment, however devastating, while the millions of ordinary days before and after disappear from view.

The sea remained indifferent to such distinctions. The currents moved as they always had. Fishing boats crossed the same waters. Cargo ships continued toward distant ports. The ordinary rhythms of life persisted. History often appears overwhelming when viewed from a distance. Standing near the places where it occurred, another reality becomes visible. People raise families, children walk to school, ferries arrive and depart, and laundry hangs from balconies.

The world refuses to remain inside its tragedies.

Museums preserve memory. Memorials preserve warning. Yet neither fully captures the rhythm of a place. That rhythm lives in schoolyards, train stations, fishing ports, neighborhood stores, and evening meals. History marks a city, but daily life continually reclaims it.

The previous essay reflected on the temptation to let persons disappear behind ideas. A martyr becomes a symbol. A city becomes a target. A body becomes a statistic. The farther one moves from the person, the easier abstraction becomes.

Yet the ordinary possesses a stubborn resistance to abstraction.

A family eating dinner. Students waiting for a train. Workers returning home. A fisherman preparing his boat before dawn.

Life insists upon reappearing.

Perhaps that is why crossings matter. Not because they provide answers, but because they restore proportion. Water creates distance, yet distance sometimes allows certain things to be seen more clearly. The sea eventually calmed. The strait opened. Nagasaki had disappeared beyond the horizon. Hiroshima remained ahead.

Between two cities united by a common tragedy lay a stretch of water that seemed, for a few hours, to contain more history than distance.