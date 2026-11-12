Batuhan: The dead deserve the truth

At Mass on All Saints’ Day, I remembered our dearly departed. I prayed for them by name, recalling familiar faces, voices, and the lives we had shared. Some had been gone for decades, others more recently, but each remained present in memory. Then I prayed for the countless faithful who had gone before us, people whose names I did not know but whom God surely knew. Finally, my thoughts turned to the thousands who died during Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. Many were poor, their lives abruptly ended, their families left grieving and searching for answers.

My heart grew heavy.

Years earlier, my son Jake encountered a young man during anatomy class in medical school. His body had gone unclaimed at a funeral parlour. During dissection, Jake discovered a bullet lodged in the cadaver’s neck. Noting its apparent downward trajectory, he wondered whether the young man might have been kneeling when he was shot. We may never know the circumstances of his death, including whether it had any connection to the drug war. Yet even in death, he contributed to the education of a future physician. Someone whose life had ended violently helped prepare another young man to preserve lives. His name was unknown to us, but his contribution was real.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun has helped give a voice to others who can no longer speak. In her initial examinations of 46 sets of remains from suspected extrajudicial killings, 32 revealed gunshot wounds, while seven death certificates recorded natural causes. How could deaths involving gunshot wounds have been attributed to natural causes? Who established those causes, and on what evidence? For poor families, obtaining independent examinations or challenging official findings can be almost impossible. Their grief is compounded by unanswered questions. Poverty should never determine whose death receives a proper investigation.

Another question troubles me.

Why does Duterte continue to enjoy support among some of the communities that suffered during his campaign? Some sincerely believed the drug war made their neighbourhoods safer. Their experiences deserve to be heard. But safety cannot be purchased by abandoning the rule of law. How did we reach a point where suspicion could become a death sentence, where an accusation could replace a trial, and where the poorest were least able to defend themselves? These are questions not merely of politics, but of conscience.

Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa led the Philippine National Police during the drug war. The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in November 2025, made public in May 2026, over alleged crimes against humanity involving murder. He remains entitled to the presumption of innocence and every protection of due process. But the due process we rightly demand for a senator is the same due process we should have demanded for every poor Filipino accused of a crime. Justice cannot depend on wealth, rank, or political allegiance. Accountability requires evidence, impartial proceedings, and lawful judgment, never vengeance.

As Catholics, we believe every human life possesses an inherent dignity that neither poverty nor wrongdoing can erase. Christ tells us in Matthew 25:40 that whatever we do for the least of our brothers and sisters, we do for Him. That teaching should challenge us especially when the person before us is powerless, accused, or forgotten. Mercy does not require impunity. Forgiveness cannot require us to pretend that injustice never happened. Truth and justice are not enemies of compassion; they are among its necessary expressions.

As I left the church, I thought again of those whose names I will never know, especially the young man whose body helped prepare my son to become a physician. I could not remember him by name, but I could remember him in prayer. His life mattered, as did the lives of so many others whose families still wait for answers. Their deaths deserve the truth, and their memory deserves more than silence. For them, and for all our dearly departed, I offer the prayer Catholics have recited for generations:

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.