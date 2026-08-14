Batuhan: The eyes remember

The photographs from BINI’s first concert at the new SM Seaside Arena in Cebu began appearing online soon after the performance. Like many others, I found myself reading the comments as much as looking at the images.

Again and again, the same words appeared.

“Sto. Niño.”

“Pit Señor.”

“The colors of Cebu.”

At first I assumed someone must have mentioned the resemblance earlier in the thread and everyone else had simply followed. That is how conversations often unfold online. One observation catches attention, and before long it becomes everyone else’s observation too.

But the longer I read, the less convincing that explanation became.

The comments did not feel borrowed. They felt discovered.

People were arriving at the same recognition independently. No caption explained the designs. No announcement revealed an inspiration. Yet countless Cebuanos seemed to see the same thing almost immediately.

Recognition had arrived before explanation.

The costumes themselves were unmistakably contemporary. They belonged on a concert stage, not in a procession. Yet the crimson, the gold, the embroidery, and the quiet rhythm of their design carried echoes that many Cebuanos had lived with since childhood. No one mistook them for religious vestments. They simply recognized a familiar language of beauty.

That distinction stayed with me.

Recognition is different from imitation. It is possible to encounter something new without insisting that it was copied from something old. Sometimes we recognize because memory has quietly prepared us to see. What we have loved over many years slowly becomes part of our vision. We no longer notice the process. We simply notice what feels strangely familiar.

Perhaps this is how formation works.

It does not merely teach us what to think. It gradually shapes what we notice.

The same thing happens in ordinary life. A familiar melody can transport someone in the diaspora back to a childhood home. The aroma of a family recipe can summon a grandmother long after she is gone. A martial artist can recognize sincerity in a bow before a single technique is demonstrated. We often discover that our deepest recognitions arrive before we can explain why they feel so familiar.

St. Augustine understood that memory is more than a storehouse of information. The things we love gradually become part of how we perceive reality. Long before the mind arranges its arguments, the heart has already learned its patterns of recognition. We begin to notice certain things almost instinctively, not because we reason our way toward them each time, but because they have quietly become part of us.

Culture survives much the same way.

Not only in archives or museums, nor only in churches or classrooms. It survives in songs that people continue to sing, in festivals that return each year, in colors that awaken old affections, and in gestures that no longer require explanation because they have become part of a people’s shared memory. A culture is often preserved not by constant explanation, but by countless acts of recognition that pass almost unnoticed from one generation to the next.

That may be why the comments beneath those photographs stayed with me longer than the photographs themselves.

They suggested that beneath the daily arguments that often dominate our attention, another conversation continues almost unnoticed. It is a conversation carried not by slogans but by memory; not by ideology but by affection. It reminds us that a people is held together not only by constitutions and institutions, but also by the countless recognitions accumulated over generations.

Good artists understand this instinctively. They do not explain every symbol or annotate every choice. They trust the audience to complete the meaning. What is freely recognized is often received more deeply than what is carefully explained, because the recognition belongs as much to the one who sees as to the one who creates.

Perhaps this is true not only of art, but of a nation.

Long before a people can explain itself, it has already learned to recognize itself.

And once a people begins to recognize itself again, another question quietly follows.

Can it carry that recognition into the world without leaving it behind?