Batuhan: The footprint and the fruit

Airports are places of departures, but also of purposes

Through the glass, an aircraft waits at the gate. Fuel is being loaded. Around me are people carrying briefcases and backpacks, pushing strollers and wheelchairs, saying goodbye or waiting to come home.

I cannot know why each of them

is travelling.

Someone may be going to work. Someone may be going to study. Someone may be crossing an ocean to hold a grandchild. Another may be carrying little more than a backpack toward a place of pilgrimage.

All of us will leave a footprint simply by leaving the ground.

I have spent enough of my life on airplanes to know the contradiction. Travel consumes fuel. The journeys that have allowed me to work across countries, return to people I love and walk toward places sacred to my faith have all consumed something.

Would the world have been better if none of us had gone?

The question sounds simple until we look at the people waiting at the gate.

Perhaps consumption has never told us enough about worth.

There is an older word for this: stewardship.

Genesis begins with a garden. Humanity is placed within it not merely to possess it, but to tend it.

A gardener uses water. Turns the soil. Cuts branches. Takes fruit. Left without care, the garden can be exhausted. Left untouched, it may cease to be a garden at all.

We are gardeners.

Every act of cultivation leaves two things

behind: a footprint and, if we have tended

well, fruit.

The footprint asks what was used.

The fruit asks what grew.

Neither is sufficient without the other.

A hospital consumes electricity, water, equipment and materials. Yet we do not judge its worth by the electricity meter. Somewhere inside, a child may be taking a first breath while another patient is being given a second chance at life.

A university consumes resources too. So does a cathedral. What remains may be knowledge carried across generations, beauty that outlives its builders, or a place where someone learns to hope again.

None of this makes the footprint irrelevant.

A careless gardener can always point to

the fruit.

Soil can be exhausted. Rivers can be polluted. Communities can bear costs while others receive the benefits. Promises of progress do not absolve us from asking who pays.

The newer instruments of our age bring the same responsibility.

Artificial intelligence consumes electricity. Data centers require water and infrastructure. Semiconductor plants demand energy, land and resources. Their footprints should be measured honestly and the people affected by them should be heard.

But something worth growing must also

be growing.

In my work as a CFO, I increasingly allow artificial intelligence to perform calculations and repetitive analytical tasks that once occupied hours of human attention. What interests me is what becomes possible with the time returned: judgment, governance, mentoring, strategy, and conversations no spreadsheet can have.

The electricity matters.

So does the hour returned to a human being.

The question has followed me into recent discussions about Pax Silica and semiconductor development in the Philippines. Investment, jobs and technological capability matter. So do water, energy and the communities asked to share them. Neither promise nor footprint, by itself, settles the question.

We still have to ask what is being cultivated: what knowledge will remain, what capabilities will take root, and whether communities will be stronger when the builders leave.

That is harder to place on a dashboard.

We have become good at measuring what we take from the world. Carbon can be counted. Electricity metered. Water monitored. We should not retreat from this.

But the gardener eventually has to look up from the measuring cup.

What is growing here?

Perhaps that is the question beneath many arguments of our time: whether what has been entrusted to us is being tended wisely.

The question follows me back to the airport.

The aircraft will still burn fuel when it leaves the gate. Nothing makes that footprint disappear. But among its passengers may be a doctor, a student, a mother returning to her children, a worker providing for a family, or a pilgrim going somewhere in search of grace.

Every life leaves footprints upon the earth.

The measure of stewardship is not whether we leave none. It is whether, wherever we pass, the world is left more truthful, more just, more beautiful, and more hopeful than before.