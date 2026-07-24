Batuhan: The formation of strength

One of the first things a beginner learns in many martial arts is not a throw or a strike.

It is a bow.

Before any technique is practiced, two people face one another, bow, and entrust themselves to the discipline they are about to share. At the end of class they bow again. The techniques remain the same. The practitioner is meant to have changed.

That small gesture has always fascinated me. To someone watching from the outside, it can seem little more than etiquette. Yet over the years I have come to suspect that it contains something essential.

Before two people entrust themselves to one another’s strength, they first acknowledge one another’s dignity.

Only then does the practice begin.

Respect precedes strength. Character precedes technique. The person matters before the power.

This feels strangely important today.

Recent weeks have brought a succession of disturbing acts of violence. Each incident deserves to be understood on its own terms, yet together they leave behind another question, one that receives far less attention.

How are persons formed before conflict arrives?

By the time violence reaches the hand, something has already happened within the heart. Anger has outrun judgment. Fear has outrun trust. Impulse has outrun discipline. Laws may restrain what follows. Justice must answer it. Neither asks the earlier question of how character is formed before strength is ever placed into human hands.

Perhaps this is why every mature martial tradition eventually became concerned with something deeper than technique. The Japanese spoke of rei, respect; jin, benevolence; and makoto, the alignment of thought, word, and action. Judo came to speak of mutual welfare and benefit. Karate taught that there is no first attack. Aikido sought not merely to overcome aggression but to bring it to an end without unnecessary destruction.

Other civilizations arrived at similar intuitions. The knightly ideal joined courage to mercy and the protection of the vulnerable. Filipino martial culture preserved the image of the mandirigma, whose strength belonged not to himself alone but to the community he was expected to defend.

None of these histories is pristine. The samurai were capable of cruelty. Knights often betrayed the ideals they professed. Filipino martial culture also knew vengeance and the misuse of skill. Yet civilizations preserve ideals not because they have always embodied them, but because they recognize what they ought to become.

Again and again, they arrived at the same conclusion.

Technique without virtue is dangerous.

The true danger is not the sword, the stick, or the empty hand.

It is the unformed person who wields them.

The Sunday readings illuminate that same insight. The Book of Wisdom speaks of God as “master of might,” yet immediately adds that He “judges with clemency.” Power is not diminished by mercy. It is perfected through it. Human beings often imagine strength as the freedom to impose their will. Scripture presents something different. Divine authority is measured not by impulsiveness but by self-command.

The Gospel offers a similar lesson. Seeing weeds among the wheat, the servants wish to pull them out immediately. The master restrains them, warning that in their haste they may uproot the wheat as well. Justice is not abandoned. It is governed by patience. Strength is not diminished. It is governed by wisdom.

Perhaps this is why the older martial traditions eventually came to prize restraint so highly. The strongest hand is not the quickest to strike, but the one that remains under the authority of conscience.

The budōka, the samurai, the knight, and the mandirigma belong to different cultures and different histories. Yet each, at its best, asks the same enduring question: What kind of person should strength produce?

The answer is never simply a better fighter.

It is a better human being.

Perhaps that is why the first lesson is a bow. Before learning how to control another person, one begins by learning to govern oneself. Before strength can be entrusted, character must be formed.

The omikuji I carried home from Japan invited me to return to a good heart. Looking back, I wonder whether that has always been the deeper purpose of the martial traditions. Not simply to make us stronger, but to make us strong enough to remain good.