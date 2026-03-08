Batuhan: The idols we keep

Lent has a way of stripping away noise. It removes spectacle and leaves us alone with what we cling to. In quieter seasons, we begin to notice not only what we worship openly, but what we defend instinctively. Idols are rarely carved from stone anymore. They are subtler. They appear as solutions, as answers, or as relief. They take the shape of whatever promises to quiet our fear.

Every people under strain negotiates with its exhaustion. When disorder feels close, strength becomes attractive. When institutions seem slow, speed feels like virtue. We tell ourselves we are not choosing domination, but efficiency; not severity, but protection. Sometimes the relief is real. The streets feel calmer. The tension lowers. We breathe more easily at night.

It is important to say this plainly: the feeling of safety is not an illusion. For many, it is deeply personal. A parent walking home without fear, a shopkeeper less anxious about theft, or a community sensing order after chaos—these experiences matter. They should not be dismissed. But Lent presses further. It asks not only what we gained, but what we accepted in order to gain it.

Idolatry begins when a good becomes ultimate. Security is good. Order is good. Discipline is good. But when they are severed from conscience, they begin to demand silence in exchange for stability. We stop asking uncomfortable questions because the quiet feels too precious to disturb. We tell ourselves that some costs are inevitable. We look away from the margins because the center feels steadier.

The deeper danger is not that we desired safety. It is that we may have grown comfortable with calm whose origins we preferred not to trace. There is a difference between order rooted in justice and order maintained by fear. One restores diwa. The other rearranges it. When fear becomes the primary interpreter of reality, we begin to redraw the boundaries of mercy. We allow exceptions. We tolerate silences. We begin to believe that some lives are less central to the story than others.

Yet the Gospel leaves little room for such rearrangement. The dignity of the human person is not awarded for good behavior; it is given before merit. The measure of a nation’s strength is not only whether it secures its streets, but whether it refuses to discard even the difficult and the fallen. When we quietly accept that some may be treated as expendable for the comfort of many, we are no longer merely choosing safety. We are choosing which teachings we will keep intact.

This is the temptation of every age. We do not choose severity because we love cruelty. We choose it because we are tired. Exhaustion narrows imagination. It convinces us that the fastest solution is the only realistic one. Under pressure, mercy begins to look naive. Restraint appears weak. And so we cling more tightly to whatever promises immediate relief.

But idols always ask for something in return. They require loyalty without examination. They invite us to measure success only by visible outcomes while ignoring invisible costs. They whisper that results justify methods, that gratitude cancels scrutiny. Lent interrupts this whisper. It invites us to ask whether our desire for peace remains faithful to the dignity Christ assigns to every person.

A nation’s diwa fractures quietly. It does not shatter in a single decision. It erodes when we allow categories to make it easier not to look closely, or when we accept that some may bear burdens in our name that we would rather not examine. The idol of security does not announce itself as violent. It presents itself as protective. That is why it persuades.

Lent is not about shaming the past. It is about clarifying desire. What kind of peace do we seek? What kind of nation do we hope to become? The idols we keep are rarely monstrous. They are familiar. They feel like relief, but diwa cannot be rebuilt on unexamined trade-offs. A people may survive through strength. It will only heal through conscience.