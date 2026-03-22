Batuhan: The last purifications: Healing the divided Filipino conscience

Before a nation can rise, it must first allow itself to be healed.

Not merely organized, not gathered around slogans. These may stir movement for a season, but they cannot repair the deeper fractures of a people’s interior life. A nation may appear united while carrying division within its conscience. When that happens, even its loudest moments conceal a quieter disorder.

This is why the last purifications are always the hardest. They ask not only what has been done to us, but what has slowly happened within us.

In every generation, the conscience of a people is formed somewhere. Once shaped by family, faith, and reflection, today it is often shaped elsewhere. Politics speaks constantly, until narratives sound like moral instruction. Over time, slogans settle more easily than discernment.

When politics becomes catechism, conscience grows impatient.

Fear passes for realism. Urgency sounds like wisdom. Mercy appears weak, and severity resembles courage. What once troubled the conscience begins to feel like necessary discipline. At that point, conscience is quietly outsourced.

People allow others to do what they would struggle to do themselves. Violence moves through distant instruments of power. Many reassure themselves that they remain clean because they did not perform the act, but conscience does not become innocent simply because it has delegated its violence.

It must be said with honesty and charity that many accept harshness not because they have lost their humanity, but because they are afraid. When fear becomes the teacher of a people, force begins to look like clarity and hardness resembles strength.

A weary society begins to prefer the figure who promises order rather than the harder path of truth. History has seen this moment before, when anxiety chooses the reassuring strongman and the crowd convinces itself that decisiveness is the same as justice. Yet fear cannot build a just society.

The louder the noise, the harder it is to ask what is true. Something similar happens when accountability is questioned. Scrutiny is reframed as persecution. The conversation shifts away from what happened and toward who is attacking whom. Loyalty replaces discernment. A people that once asked about truth begins instead to ask about sides.

Labels complete the work. When a human being is reduced to a category—criminal, addict, threat, disposable—they are removed from kapwa. The face disappears, and with it, the call to mercy. This has always been the human pattern.

What makes this wound harder today is that it survives even where people are informed. We have become a slumbering people, asleep in our wakefulness. The hardest awakening is not of those who sleep, but of those who stay awake only within the boundaries of their own certainty. Mahirap gisingin ang mulat.

We face a narrowing of sight. People do not fail to see because they are blind, but because they have grown used to looking from only one interior border. But a nation cannot rediscover diwa while keeping an exception clause for mercy.

Justice must still name wrongdoing, yet justice severed from restoration ceases to heal. Justice without mercy hardens the heart; mercy without justice abandons the wounded. Accountability is not persecution; it is a form of healing. It restores the truth that law binds power and that victims cannot be erased.

At times, a nation finds itself standing between two mirrors. In one, there is the somber, necessary accounting of what has been, a reckoning that calls for quiet fidelity to truth. In the other, a new generation steps forward, carrying a confidence built not on power, but on discipline and art. These are not separate stories. A people cannot fully inhabit the brilliance of its new songs if it refuses to listen to the difficult silences within its own conscience. We cannot celebrate our becoming while leaving our wounds unwashed.

Our older songs understood this. When Asin sang of the environment, the lament was that what was entrusted had been treated as disposable. When the land is wounded, the interior life has already fractured.

Healing arrives through moral imagination, the dignity that steadies a people when fear distorts vision. The divided conscience becomes whole only when truth is joined to mercy and accountability to restoration.

Easter cannot be built on denial. Hope that refuses truth becomes decoration. Only a conscience willing to be healed can become capable of a mission. Only the nation that relearns mercy without abandoning truth can recover diwa.