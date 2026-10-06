Batuhan: The Pearl

An oyster does not set out to make a pearl. Something enters that does not belong there. Contrary to the familiar story, it is not necessarily a grain of sand; it may be an organism, an injury, some irritant the animal did not invite. The oyster responds, working upon the disturbance until, sometimes, something quite different emerges.

We have our own irritants. A contrary opinion. An uncomfortable fact. A question about someone we support. Sometimes we decide what to do with an argument before we have decided whether it is true.

Public life gives us plenty of opportunities to notice this. Someone criticizes a politician we support and almost immediately we begin sorting the participants. Who said it? Why are they attacking her? Why are they silent about him? What about what the other side did?

Motives, selectivity and double standards matter. But none necessarily answers the claim before us.

The criticism enters as a question about them. We receive it as a judgment about us.

Political allegiance rarely remains merely political. It gathers other things around itself: community, history, loyalty, grievance, sometimes even our understanding of ourselves. To entertain criticism of someone we support can therefore feel like conceding something larger—that our side has failed, that our judgment was poor, perhaps even that people we distrust have been right about us.

So we close.

There are good reasons for shells. Some accusations are false. Facts can be distorted and evidence selectively presented. An open mind cannot mean surrendering judgment whenever someone makes an accusation.

But suspicion of the speaker does not settle the truth of what the speaker has said. A partisan can state a fact. Someone we dislike can notice something we missed. And demonstrating that another person committed the same wrong does not tell us whether the wrong before us occurred.

“Why not them too?” can be a legitimate question of consistency. But it changes character when them too quietly becomes therefore, not this one. Justice does not have to arrive everywhere simultaneously to be just. Otherwise everyone would have to answer before anyone could be asked to answer.

The harder discipline is to leave the shell open long enough to look. What exactly is being claimed? What evidence supports it? What would change my mind? Am I demanding proof here that I did not demand when the allegation concerned someone I disliked?

There is an even simpler test.

Change the name. Would I still see the same thing?

I have asked myself that question often enough to know that I do not always like the answer.

Examination does not require surrender. Sometimes we conclude that we were wrong. Sometimes the criticism contains something true but goes too far. Sometimes we examine it and remain unconvinced. All are legitimate outcomes of an open mind.

An open mind is not one that never closes. It is one that does not close before it has looked.

Closing after examination is judgment. Closing before examination is reflex.

Public discourse does not lack conviction. What has become scarce is the space between receiving something unwelcome and deciding what it means. We fill that space quickly—with the identity of the speaker, the sins of the other side, explanations of motive, the reassuring voices of people who already agree with us.

The shell can become very comfortable.

An oyster works upon what disturbs it, layer after layer, until something else may emerge.

A pearl.

The metaphor need not do more than that.

The pearl is not agreement. The pearl is judgment that has survived examination.

We do not need weaker convictions or permanent uncertainty. We need convictions strong enough to be tested: enough confidence to say, this is what I believe, and enough humility to add, but show me what I may not have seen.

Some accusations will remain false. Some arguments will remain wrong. Sometimes examination will leave our original judgment intact.

But now we know something we could not have known merely by protecting it.

It has been tested.

The shell has its purpose. It protects what is inside. But protection alone cannot show us what has formed there.

The pearl is revealed only when the shell opens.