Batuhan: The sword and the body

A few days after the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, I found myself in Nagasaki.

Most people know Nagasaki as the city of the second atomic bomb. They remember the flash, the fire, and the terrible loss of life. Yet long before the mushroom cloud, Nagasaki was known for something else.

It was the city of Saint Paul Miki.

Corpus Christi had been celebrated only days before. For Christians, the feast is a reminder that God did not save the world through an idea. He entered it through a body. The Incarnation means that matter matters. Bodies matter. Human beings matter.

Not as abstractions.

As persons.

Perhaps that is why Nagasaki lingers in the imagination. It is a city that remembers what happens when human beings cease to be seen as persons and become something else.

A warning.

A symbol.

A target.

A statistic.

The body disappears behind the idea.

That temptation existed in Nagasaki long before the bomb.

In 1597, Toyotomi Hideyoshi ordered the execution of twenty-six Christians. Their deaths were not intended merely as punishment. They were meant to send a message. The prisoners were marched across Japan, publicly humiliated, and finally crucified on a hill overlooking the city.

The spectacle was deliberate.

Fear would become the teacher.

The suffering of a few would become a lesson for the many.

Among those condemned was Paul Miki, a Jesuit priest and the son of a samurai family. Hideyoshi intended him to become an example. A warning to those tempted by a foreign faith.

Yet something unexpected happened.

The example became a witness.

Standing before death, Paul Miki displayed the virtues long admired in the warrior tradition: courage, composure, fidelity, and discipline. But the sword he carried was not one of steel.

It was the sword of truth.

From his cross, he preached forgiveness. He proclaimed the Gospel. He refused to surrender his humanity even in the moment when power sought to reduce him to an object lesson.

The warrior had not disappeared.

He had been transformed.

In aikido, a martial art descended from older Japanese warrior traditions, one lesson takes most practitioners years to understand.

The sword is not important because it is dangerous.

If not properly formed, the person holding it is.

The old masters spoke of katsujinken, the life-giving sword. The highest use of strength was not destruction but preservation. The greatest victory was not mastery over another but mastery over oneself.

Power reaches its highest form not when it destroys life, but when it protects it.

Seen in this light, Paul Miki’s witness takes on an even deeper meaning. Hideyoshi sought to make him an example. Yet Paul Miki refused to become a symbol detached from his humanity. He remained present. He spoke. He forgave. He bore witness.

In a sense, he embodied the life-giving sword.

Without steel.

In Nagasaki, it is difficult to forget how easily power forgets this lesson. The farther power moves from the body, the easier it becomes to lose sight of the person upon whom it falls. A city becomes coordinates. A life becomes collateral. A body becomes a statistic.

The bomb would one day become the most devastating expression of that logic.

But Nagasaki had already encountered it centuries earlier.

The moment a human being becomes an example rather than a person, abstraction has already begun.

That is why Corpus Christi, Saint Paul Miki, and the highest aspirations of budo converge upon the same truth.

The human person must never disappear behind the idea.

The Eucharist proclaims: This is my body.

Paul Miki proclaimed the same truth in a different way. Nailed to a cross intended to erase him, he remained fully human. He spoke. He forgave. He bore witness.

In the moment power sought to make him an example, he remained a person.

Perhaps that is why his voice still echoes through Nagasaki today.

And perhaps that is why the city remains such an important teacher.

Hideyoshi sought to make Paul Miki an example.

Instead, he became a witness.

Because whenever the body disappears, conscience soon follows.