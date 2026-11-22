The conference room is empty. Papers have been arranged along the table. Glasses of water stand beside them. The screen at the far end is dark. At the head of the table is a chair, not particularly different from the others, except for its position. Someone will soon occupy it.

With that person will come questions others have examined but could not resolve. There will also be reports, recommendations, disagreements, and decisions that cannot be postponed indefinitely. Easy decisions seldom travel very far upward.

By the time a difficult question reaches the head of the table, much of the difficult work has been done. Finance has calculated the costs. Legal has considered the obligations. Operations has explained what is possible. Risk has identified what could go wrong. The people around the table may be equally competent, equally conscientious, and still disagree.

Should the organization invest or conserve its resources? Hire or wait? Continue supporting an operation that employs many but no longer pays its way? Act upon incomplete information, or delay when delay itself carries a cost? Sometimes everyone is right about the risks, yet the institution must still choose.

The person occupying the chair is not necessarily wiser than everyone else. An adviser may know the law better, a manager may understand operations more intimately, and an auditor may see weaknesses others have missed. Their judgments may point in different directions. Someone must reconcile them.

Experience helps, but carries dangers of its own. Success can persuade capable people that their judgment is more reliable than it really is. The incompetent leader is dangerous. So is the competent leader who has stopped considering the possibility of being wrong.

This is why sound institutions establish boards, independent audits, internal controls, and procedures for challenging decisions. Their purpose is not to eliminate judgment, but to keep it open to correction. Good institutions are acts of humility. They give practical expression to something everyone entrusted with authority should remain capable of saying: I can be wrong.

That admission should make a person more willing to listen, not less willing to decide. A colleague who questions an assumption may prevent an expensive mistake. Someone closer to the work may understand what never appeared in the reports. Disagreement is not disloyalty. Nor is agreement necessarily wisdom.

Yet consultation cannot continue forever. Around the table, the arguments have been heard. The alternatives have been weighed, and a decision must be made. The adviser recommended it. The committee endorsed it. The figures supported it. All may be true. None transfers the ultimate responsibility.

From outside, the chair may appear desirable. It brings authority, compensation, recognition, perhaps prestige. But its real weight lies in the distance a decision can travel.

A private mistake may principally injure the person who made it. A decision made through institutional authority can reach employees and their families, customers, investors, communities, and people whose names the decision-maker may never know. A signature can authorize a building, preserve a livelihood, incur a debt, or end an undertaking that once gave many people hope. The consequences do not become smaller because the decision was difficult or sincerely made.

And responsibility does not end when the decision is taken. If an institution cannot function without the person leading it, something important has been neglected. Dependence upon one individual’s judgment leaves an organization vulnerable to that individual’s limitations, however capable the person may be.

The mature leader develops people who can exercise judgment without constant supervision. He welcomes questions he may not enjoy answering and establishes controls that apply even to himself. He leaves records explaining not merely what was decided, but why. A successor should inherit more than an office: an institution capable of recognizing mistakes, correcting them, and making decisions its former leader might never have contemplated.

The poor leader needs the institution to remember him. The steward builds something capable of continuing without him.

Eventually the meetings end. Papers are filed. Decisions become policies, appointments, buildings, obligations, opportunities, or mistakes others must correct. The title changes hands. The occupant leaves. The chair was never his.

Another morning comes. Papers are arranged along the conference table. Glasses of water are set in place. The screen remains dark. At the head of the table, the chair is empty.

The door opens. Someone enters, pulls out the chair, and sits down.