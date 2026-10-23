Batuhan: Transparency over privacy

No one is forced to become a public official. That sounds almost too simple to say, but it matters because public office changes the relationship between a person and the public. The Constitution says that public office is a public trust and that public officers must at all times be accountable to the people. Senior officials, including the Vice President, are also required to file sworn declarations of assets, liabilities and net worth.

That does not mean public officials surrender their humanity. They remain entitled to family life, personal space, private grief, health information, friendships and the ordinary intimacies that belong to every person. But privacy becomes a different question when the matter touches public trust.

Assets, liabilities, business interests, conflicts of interest, sources of wealth and significant financial transactions are not merely personal concerns when they may bear on whether an official has truthfully discharged sworn duties. The higher the office, the harder it becomes to answer legitimate questions about those matters by saying simply: this is private.

Our law already recognizes this distinction. Public officials and public figures occupy a narrower zone of privacy when matters of legitimate public interest are involved. Criticism of official conduct also receives broader constitutional protection because democratic accountability requires room for scrutiny. The principle is straightforward: public power carries a corresponding burden of scrutiny.

Leni Robredo provides a useful, documented example. During her vice-presidential term, requests for her SALNs were processed through the government’s Freedom of Information system, and multiple requests were recorded as successful. She allowed the public to inspect information directly connected with accountability. The act speaks for itself.

That willingness matters. There is a difference between saying, “You have no right to every detail of my private life,” and saying, “You have no right to examine financial matters that may bear directly on the public trust I hold.” The first protects human dignity. The second can become a shield against accountability.

There is also a difference in posture. One public official may say: I will disclose because the people are entitled to examine matters that bear on the trust they placed in me. Another may say: I will disclose only what the law can compel me to disclose. Those are not the same understanding of public service.

This becomes especially important when questions arise about financial transactions that appear unusual or require reconciliation. Unusual does not mean illegal. Suspicion is not proof. Due process still matters. But technical protections should not become substitutes for substantive explanation. If funds came from lawful income, loans, investments, asset sales or third parties, those sources should leave records. If apparent discrepancies are merely transfers between accounts, they can be reconciled. Transparency does not presume guilt. Often, transparency is what clears suspicion.

And public officials should stop being surprised that people ask hard questions. Public office is not a refuge for the thin-skinned. It comes with criticism, demands for disclosure, intrusive questions and sometimes unfair accusations. A servant leader cannot expect the privileges of office while demanding the sensitivities of private life.

If every difficult question feels like persecution, if every request for transparency feels like an insult, and if every examination of public conduct is treated as an invasion of privacy, then perhaps public office is simply the wrong vocation.

Be a lawyer. Be a financial adviser. Be a banana chips exporter. Be a motivational speaker. Be a lobbyist or PR adviser for China, if that is your chosen lawful profession. All are perfectly respectable choices. But if what you want most is the privacy expected by an ordinary citizen, do not choose to become Vice President.

The vice presidency is the second-highest office in the Republic. It comes with extraordinary power, visibility and privilege. It therefore comes with extraordinary scrutiny. That scrutiny must remain lawful, proportionate and relevant. It should never become license to intrude into family life merely to satisfy curiosity or partisan appetite.

But where public money, sworn disclosures, conflicts of interest or unexplained financial activity are involved, the instinct of a servant leader should not be: How much can I keep private? It should be: What do I owe the people who entrusted me with power?

Privacy remains a right. Public office remains a choice. And when the two genuinely collide on matters of public trust, the person who voluntarily chose public power should understand why transparency must sometimes come first.