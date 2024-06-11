Bayad, DepEd promote financial literacy

AMID the lingering economic challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Bayad, the pioneer and industry leader in bill payments, and the Department of Education (DepEd) are amplifying their advocacy on financial literacy through the continuous implementation of “Bayad Sapat Dapat,” a comprehensive school program.

The program, now in its fifth year, aims to reinforce the importance of financial literacy and money management among Filipino students during their formative years. It highlights a Financial Literacy Quiz Bee, covering questions on financial management, savings, and priority-setting.

This year’s quiz bee, held on May 3, 2024, at Mandaue City Central School in Cebu, saw Shandy Monica Taborada, a Grade 12 student from Mandaue City Science High School, emerged as the champion out of 3,000 students from Central Visayas.

Taborada emphasized the program’s impact on expanding students’ understanding of key financial principles and improving decision-making skills.

The other winners were Christine Ella Dabuco Fuentes from Lahug Night High School (second place), Anthony Tenebroso from Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial Dumaguete Science High School (third place), Jinky O. Casio from Science and Technology Education Center of Lapu-Lapu City (fourth place), and Cherry Mae Decena from Mabolo National High School (fifth place).

Mandaue City Science High School Principal Leslie Joy R. Paña highlighted DepEd’s commitment to driving the financial education policy in the K to 12 curriculum and supporting the “Bayad Sapat Dapat” program to raise a generation of financially literate individuals.

Bayad’s assistant vice president and head for Corporate Branding and Marketing Services, Wendell Kristian P. Labre, underscored the need to bring financial awareness to the next level due to increased financial vulnerabilities.

Bayad’s chief commercial and marketing officer, Dennis S. Gatuslao, also stressed the importance of financial literacy for students in the country’s economic recovery.

Bayad president and chief executive officer Lawrence Y. Ferrer emphasized the company’s goal of elevating the standard of living for Filipinos and shaping the next generation of effective decision-makers through the financial literacy advocacy in collaboration with DepEd.