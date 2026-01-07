Bayan Cebu urges US troop removal

A CEBU-BASED progressive group is urging the Philippine Government to revisit its military ties with the United States following a recent US operation in Venezuela that led to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.

Bayan Central Visayas called on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to move toward the removal of all US troops and military facilities, specifically targeting the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca).

The group’s statement on Tuesday, Jan. 6, followed “Operation Absolute Resolve,” a Saturday, Jan. 3, US military raid in Caracas. Protesters condemned the strikes as a violation of sovereignty that endangered civilians.

“If this can be done to Venezuela, it can be done to any country that refuses to follow US orders,” the group stated. They argued that the operation was driven by a desire to control Venezuela’s natural resources rather than a push for democracy.

The group highlighted local risks, noting that Cebu’s Brig. Gen. Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City is one of nine identified Edca sites. “This means our island can be used for war preparations and can become a target if a bigger war breaks out,” the group added.

Under the Edca framework, US forces are granted rotational access to Philippine bases for training, prepositioning equipment and disaster relief. The Philippine government maintains that the agreement is intended to bolster external defense and rapid response to natural calamities and is not directed at any specific nation.

Bayan, however, called for citizens to stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people and oppose the use of Philippine territory for foreign military actions.

Venezuela’s crisis began long before recent headlines, rooted in deep economic mismanagement, heavy dependence on oil and political upheaval. Venezuela’s democratic institutions eroded under the leadership of Presidents Hugo Chávez and later Nicolás Maduro. Chávez’s socialist reforms and consolidation of power set the stage for weakening checks and balances, and under Maduro those trends intensified.

Elections widely criticized as unfair, crackdowns on opposition leaders, censorship and arbitrary arrests drew international condemnation and sanctions. Maduro’s contested reelection in 2024 further isolated his government internationally and heightened domestic unrest.

The combination of economic collapse, political repression and social breakdown has left Venezuela in crisis. / EHP